Helena Police Department News

June 6, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

At 6:22pm last night (June 4, 2020), the Helena-Lewis and Clark 911 Center received a call from a business in the 100 blk of North Rodney.

 

 The caller reported a female had walked into the store and reported having stabbed her boyfriend.

 

Officers and medical units responded and located an adult male victim in a nearby apartment with a stab wound to his chest.  The male was treated and transported to St. Peter’s Health, later being transferred to a facility in Great Falls for additional treatment.

 

The male remains hospitalized in Great Falls with serious injuries.

 

Officers and detectives were on the scene on North Rodney until approximately midnight and continue to investigate the incident.  Officers arrested 24-year-old Nicole Reann Woods of Helena, charging her with one count of Attempted Deliberate Homicide.

 

 She was booked at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center last evening.

 

We will not be releasing any additional information on the case unless major changes occur, nor will we be releasing medical information concerning the victim.

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Cornavirus A Manufactured Crisis

June 6, 2020

Helena Police Department News

June 6, 2020

An Eye For An Eye: Until Everyone Is Blind

June 5, 2020

Helena Police Department News

June 4, 2020

20 and 18-year-olds Open Fire On Police In The SouthWest Division "Police Must Die" Mentality Of Antifa Thugs

June 4, 2020

Early Wednesday Morning Officer Involved Shooting, In Southeast Division LA

June 4, 2020

City Of Los Angeles Under Mandatory Curfew

June 4, 2020

Los Angeles Police Department States, "The demands for law enforcement reform are being heard."

June 4, 2020

Missoula Doughnut Shop Catches National PETA Award.

June 4, 2020

Officer-Involved Shooting, Identified As Police Officer II Enrique Trujillo, Serial No. 42259, Newton Area Gang Impact Team.

June 4, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic