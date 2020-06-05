Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

At 6:22pm last night (June 4, 2020), the Helena-Lewis and Clark 911 Center received a call from a business in the 100 blk of North Rodney.

The caller reported a female had walked into the store and reported having stabbed her boyfriend.

Officers and medical units responded and located an adult male victim in a nearby apartment with a stab wound to his chest. The male was treated and transported to St. Peter’s Health, later being transferred to a facility in Great Falls for additional treatment.

The male remains hospitalized in Great Falls with serious injuries.

Officers and detectives were on the scene on North Rodney until approximately midnight and continue to investigate the incident. Officers arrested 24-year-old Nicole Reann Woods of Helena, charging her with one count of Attempted Deliberate Homicide.

She was booked at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center last evening.

We will not be releasing any additional information on the case unless major changes occur, nor will we be releasing medical information concerning the victim.