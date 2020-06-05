An Eye For An Eye: Until Everyone Is Blind

By Marc Kelley

The concept of punishment for the pain and suffering brought about by the actions one person on another, can be traced back to the 1754 BC, Babylonian code of law, known as Hammurabi.The goal of the Code of Hammurabi, was to achieve equality for the people; yet, much like our own system, was corrupted by the ruling elite and used as a means to punish individuals, not based solely on their crimes, but their social and economic status. One of the pillars in the code, describes the concept of "lex talionis", also know as the law of retaliation."Lex talons" embodies the idea, punishment for a wrong should be equal to the crime itself, i.e. and eye for and eye and a tooth for a tooth.

For centuries theologians have studied the origins of "lex talionis", and have come to the conclusion, this ideology is commonly found in lesser developed systems of justice, as lawmakers struggled to address the appropriate punishment for both actual, as well as perceived wrongs.

The concept of "lex talionis" has again and again been proven to fracture the foundation of otherwise civilized societies; yet, remains in the heart of far too many people possessing power over our humanity. As a society witnesses this abuse of power, the people become emboldened, feeling justified in committing horrible acts of vengeful retaliation, by virtue of their own suffering.

It is this circular thinking, if left unconstrained by law and order, results in compounding the very wrong which began the cycle.

How anyone who has seen the video of Minneapolis Police Officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee into the neck of a restrained, George Floyd, could see anything other than an excessive use of force, is unfathomable. For his actions Officer Chauvin must be held accountable. In addition, the inactions of three other Minneapolis Police Officers on the scene, who stood-by watching, pose no less culpability and should face the same consequences, they would claim justified, in the performance of their duty.

All of these men, deserve the right to due process as afforded by our Constitution; even though, they failed to afford Mr. Floyd his basic human rights. As unpalatable and disgusting as this thought may be, it represents what our country was founded upon. If we are to be a society which demands law and order, we must accept the concept, even the most evil among us and those who stand accused of unspeakable acts of brutality, must themselves be dealt with in a just manner, and held to no less a standard, as our Constitution demands.

If we can all agree, we choose to live in a land where freedoms and liberties mean the same thing for everyone, we can begin to address the root problems which cause many to question this premiss. Just as so many of our political leaders, self-indulgent celebrities and Trump crazed media personalities have come forward to once again, point fingers and use this tragedy as a cudgel to score political gain, another voice was heard. That voice belongs of the brother of George Floyd, and is perhaps the only voice of reason we have heard from, throughout this crisis.

Terrance Floyd's message was heartfelt, simple and exactly on point. The message, delivered with a bullhorn, to the crowds gathered at the exact spot where his brothers life was taken, has for far too long, fallen on the deaf ears of our political leaders. With a clarity, not commonly found in someone suffering and grieving, Terrance Floyd tells us, " let's stop thinking our voice don't matter, and vote". Terrance Floyd went on to speak, as if guided by Dr. King himself, denouncing the violence and destruction; encouraging everyone to, "educate yourself, and know who you are voting for." "Thats the way we gonna hit em. Because its a lot of us… its a lot of us... its a lot of us."

Perhaps never before Dr. King, and certainly not for far too long after his death, were truer words ever spoken. The problems facing our country: Covid-19, a two tiered legal system and the outbreak of civil unrest among our people, are not singularly, a Democrat or Republican problem.

The problems facing our country today, are problems grown internally, nurtured by decades of broken promises and hollow words spoken by those seeking only political power and personal financial gain. Rather than tearing our homes and business's down, it is time to metaphorically tear down the houses of the political and ruling class.

This country does not belong to the politicians, the media, or the self proclaimed intellectually elite….this country belongs to "We the People", and it is high time to send the message… we have had enough. Enough of being told, our lives don't matter, we are too stupid to take care of ourselves and we should cast our vote's based on the color of our skin, the anatomy of our genitals, and our choice of who we love.

In 2020, we should not engage in the circular violence of "lex talionis": but rather, use our vote's, to take decisive action and change the status quo. We should no longer take our frustrations out on each other; but rather, identify those who created our frustration and lay the consequences squarely at their feet. It is uncanny to see the similarities between the events which led to the US Civil War and the events happening in our country today.

The Founding Fathers, would have long ago reach their breaking point with the professional, political class, which has risen to power in our country. Oppressed by the tyranny of a political class driven by greed, corruption and an insatiable lust for power, our Republic is under attack from within.

Once again, the people of our great nation will be called upon to defended our Constitution and the rule of law. "Its a lot of us", who believe in the right to Free Speech, the Right to Bear Arms, Freedom of Religion, to self determination and the idea... All Lives Matter.