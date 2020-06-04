Helena Police Department News

Syndicated By: Montana News

June 3rd, 2020

At 0416 hours, Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N Davis for a report of a female attempting to kick open a residence door. Officers located the female and identified her. It was determined she was trying to access a residence, causing the resident to be afraid. The 52-year-old Helena woman, was cited for Assault and referred to Municipal Court.

At 1305 hours, Officers responded to Skelton Park for a report of a child being left at the park unattended. Upon arrival, Officers found a child that was left there by an adult.

The child did not live in the area. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 48-year-old Clancy man was cited for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was referred to Municipal Court.

At 1625 hours, Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Last Chance Gulch for a report of a disorderly female that was causing a disturbance. The female was located and identified. Officers met with witnesses and learned the female entered a residential room without permission. While inside, she damaged the room.

The woman was found to be in possession of Dangerous Drugs. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 25-year-old Helena woman was arrested for Burglary, Disorderly Conduct, and Possession of Dangerous Drugs. She was booked into the LCSO jail.

At 2009 hours, Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Hudson for a report of two males having a heated argument. The males were located and identified. One of them, a 34-year-old Helena man, was found to have a valid arrest warrant. He was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.

The Helena Police Department responded to 111 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 7 crashes, 5 animal calls, 19 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 5 Suspicious Circumstance calls, 4 Theft calls, 6 Trespassing complaints, 9 welfare Checks, and conducted 10 traffic stops.