Early Wednesday Morning Officer Involved Shooting, In Southeast Division LA

The following information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence. The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed.

Los Angeles California: The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved-Shooting (OIS) that occurred early Wednesday morning, in Southeast Division. Case# (NRF025cr)

On June 3, 2020, around 12:38 a.m., Southeast Division uniform officers were driving in-trail to Southeast Station when they encountered a shooting in progress on 86th Place east of Broadway Blvd. As the officers exited their vehicle they were met by additional gunfire and muzzle flashes which resulted in an Officer-Involved-Shooting. The officers detained a driver and passenger of a Mercedes Benz at the corner of 86th Place and Broadway. Inside of the vehicle, a Glock 9mm handgun with an attached drum magazine was recovered and booked as evidence.

As several vehicles sped away from the location the officers went in pursuit of a vehicle that fled from the scene with three suspects, and eventually terminated in the 77th Division area. Two of the three suspects fled on foot from the vehicle were located during K-9 searches resulting in K-9 contacts. An additional firearm was also recovered during this incident and booked as evidence.

Fortunately, no officers were hurt during this incident.

LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division (FID) responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses and collecting forensic evidence. A representative from the Office of the Inspector General responded and monitored the scene investigation.

The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police and the Board of Police Commissioners and the Office of the Inspector General to determine the thoroughness and accuracy of the investigation and whether the use of deadly force complied with LAPD’s policies and procedures. Additionally, representatives from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who responded to the scene will review the subsequent FID investigation; evidence collected and witness statements to determine if the force used by the officers(s) was reasonable.