Missoula, Mont. — Just in time for National Doughnut Day (June 5)—and to encourage people to support local businesses as states begin to reopen—PETA has selected the country's Top Vegan Doughnuts, and Tandem Doughnuts has scored a (sweet) spot on the list. The all-vegan bakery's award-winning doughnut delights—which are available by special order and at local coffee shops, grocery stores, and restaurants—include both rich chocolate and classic vanilla cake doughnuts with toppings like lemon glaze, creamy vanilla frosting, colorful sprinkles, chocolate frosting, and toasted coconut.

"Tandem Doughnuts' aglazeing vegan doughnuts hit a hole-in-one for both pastry buffs and animals," says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "Dollars to doughnuts, PETA bets you'll love these delicious vegan treats that don't harm a hair on an animal's head."

Not only are vegan pastries free of saturated animal fat and cholesterol, they also spare animals immense suffering: In the dairy industry, calves are torn away from their mothers shortly after birth, and in the egg industry, parts of chickens' beaks are cut off with a hot blade when they're just a few days old. In the age of coronavirus or better known as the Woohan virus from China, vegan treats are the safe choice for humans, too, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that approximately 75% of recently emerged infectious diseases affecting humans originated in other animals.

Other honorees include The Sweet Praxis in Syracuse, New York; Lovebirds Donuts in Kittery, Maine; and Doe Donuts in Portland, Oregon. View the full list here.

Tandem Doughnuts will receive an award letter and a framed certificate.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat"—opposes species-ism, a

human-supremacist worldview.