Los Angeles Police Department States, "The demands for law enforcement reform are being heard."

The demonstrations of the last several days have been transformative for the people of Los Angeles, California, and Nation. The demands for law enforcement reform are being heard. Angelenos have been crying for a path forward, that doesn’t repeat the mistakes of the past, and the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners is listening.

Today this body, which is charged with the oversight of the Los Angeles Police Department is establishing an aggressive reform agenda, which continues the evolution of our commitment to 21st Century policing.

This Department has made historic strides in our commitment to community engagement, meaningful partnerships and constitutional policing. These are the first steps in a long journey towards greater accountability, increased transparency, and a strengthening of public trust. These reforms include:

Review and Revision of Police Department Budget

A commitment to work with the City Administrative Officer, Chief Legislative Analyst and Mayor to identify $100-$150 million of cuts from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Budget.

Enhance Community Neighborhood Based Policing

Commitment to expansion of Community Safety Partnership Sites Work with the community to accurately reflect and candidly describe the history of the department for the public, academy cadets, in-service training and at each community police station.

Modification of Enforcement Strategies

An immediate moratorium on new entries into the CalGang Database until the Board of Police Commissioners has completed a review of the entire gang entry/removal process. An expansion of the Juvenile Diversion Program to include all 21 geographic Areas and specialized divisions, to lessen incarceration of juveniles.

Support Meaningful Reformative Legislation

Advocate for a change to the City Charter regarding the discipline of officers. Publish new Department Policy that requires officers to intervene when another officer uses excessive force and requires officers to immediately report misconduct. Support the establishment of an independent prosecutor outside of the District Attorney’s Office, for prosecution of police officers who engage in misconduct. Support the legislation that improved juvenile diversion programs to ensure that juvenile diversion programs are widely available for youth.

Enhancement of Police Training

Expand Mental Health Intervention Training to train 900 officers in 2020 from 700 in 2019. Complete De-escalation and Crowd Control Training for the entire Department by end of 2020 Deliver Procedural Justice Training to remainder of Department. Deliver Implicit Bias Update Course to Department and complete retraining by end of 2020.

Broadening of Risk Management Assessments

Review the process for Uses of Force to determine if the early warning system for problematic officer behavior is as effective as possible. Determine additional ways to enhance greater oversight of officers who have exhibited patterns of high-risk behavior.

Expansion of Transparency and Accountability Efforts

Creation of updated Department homepage for ease of access by the public when seeking information on uses of force, complaints, crime statistics, and Department policies and procedures. Continued development of Racial and Identity Profiling Act data analysis.

Implementation of SB 230 Requirements

In July 2020 the Commission will advance the implementation of the requirements of SB 230 which becomes effective January 1, 2021 which requires each law enforcement agency to maintain a policy that provides guidelines on the use of force, utilizing de-escalation techniques and other alternatives to force when feasible, specific guidelines for the application of deadly force, and factors for evaluating and reviewing all use of force incidents.

On Tuesday June 9, 2020, 9:30AM at the next Police Commission meeting we look forward to hearing from the community on these proposed enhancements and look forward to their input.

Input can be sent via email to policecommission@lapd.online