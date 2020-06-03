City Of Los Angeles Under Mandatory Curfew

By: Syndicated by: Montana News
Los Angeles California: Tonight, the Los Angeles Police Department is directing the public to obey the curfew order that went into effect at 9 p.m. We are directing people to leave the area, go home, and stay home.
If anyone witness any criminal activity, we are asking to please call your local police station or in case of an emergency call 911.
