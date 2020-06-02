Yellowstone County Sheriff Crime Report

June 2, 2020

Montana News

 

05/14/2020 03:41:00 Recovered Stolen Motor Vehicle 

05/25/2020 23:07:00 Partner Family Member Assault 

05/26/2020 16:50:00 No Contact Order Violation 

05/26/2020 17:12:00 Motor Vehicle Theft 

05/26/2020 17:12:00 Motor Vehicle Theft 

05/26/2020 22:35:00 Assault with Bodily Fluid 

05/26/2020 23:17:00 Drugs Other 

05/26/2020 23:17:00 Drugs Other 

05/26/2020 23:49:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction 

05/27/2020 04:21:00 No Contact Order Violation 

05/27/2020 19:00:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction 

05/27/2020 22:17:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction 

05/27/2020 22:17:00 Drugs Other 

05/27/2020 22:17:00 Drugs Other 

05/27/2020 22:17:00 Drugs Other 

05/27/2020 23:31:00 Partner Family Member Assault 

05/28/2020 08:25:00 Warrant County 

05/28/2020 23:34:00 Driving Under the Influence 

05/29/2020 21:43:00 Warrant County 

05/30/2020 19:12:00 Assault Fist Feet 

05/30/2020 22:50:00 Assault Other Weapon 

05/30/2020 23:57:00 Driving Under the Influence 

05/31/2020 12:51:00 Partner Family Member Assault 

 

 

Street Name

MM462 I90 E

IGA LOCKWOOD, LOCKWOOD IGA

TOWN PUMP 87 EAST

FLYING J LOCKWOOD, LUCKY LILS CASINO FLYING J

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA

TWO MOON PARK

DOVER PARK, JOHN H. DOVER PARK

INDEPENDENT SCHOOLIncident Address Street Name Incident Address Zip

YELLOWSTONE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA

ARROW CREEK 59006

5TH 59037

WASHINGTON 59044

8TH 59044

CREEKVIEW 59079

HORSETHIEF 59079

2ND 59088

OLD HARDIN 59101

SUSANNA 59101

HWY 87 59101

NIEHENKE 59101

CANARY 59101

OLD HARDIN 59101

BLUE CREEK 59101

SOUTHGATE 59101

STONE BROOK 59101

RIVERSIDE 59101

32ND 59102

TWO MOON PARK 59105

CLUBHOUSE 59105

MARY 59105

HWY 87 59105

05/31/2020 22:07:00 Suspicious Other

