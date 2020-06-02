Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

VIDEOS START AT 9:00
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1540 State of MT v Sean Austin Bennett IN-V Arraignment
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
18-26663 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0664 State of MT v Jacqueline Rochelle Hobbs IN-V Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
20-29043 GB
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0665 State of MT v Terrael Angelo Robert Hollins IN-V Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty- Public Defenders Srv Amnd Info/Aff
20-29044
Assault with Weapon F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0667 State of MT v Devin Eugene McCants IN-V Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty- Public Defenders
20-29041
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: CR2020-0621 | Fugitive Status Conference - 06/26/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0666 State of MT v Antonio Carroll Strange IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-mkl Public Defenders
20-29042 TS
Ct1: Robbery F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
Ct3: Criminal Mischief M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0696 State of MT v David Shane Lindell IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
18-25370
Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F
DC 18-0697 State of MT v David Shane Lindell IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
18-25420
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Page 2 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 14-0150 State of MT v Bryan Christopher Kleinhenz IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke
(HARRIS) Co Atty-slf Public Defenders
14-19802 JC
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F
See also: DC 20-0636 | 20-29004 | Jury Trial - 10/05/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0464 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall PSI
19-27161 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M
DC 19-1035 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall PSI
19-27762 JW
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct5: DUI 1st Offense M
Ct6: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct7: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
DC 19-0929 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Lance G. Lundvall PSI
19-27651 AV
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 19-1034 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall to be dismissed
PSI
19-27763 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 18-0082 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V PV Disposition
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall
18-25114
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1072 State of MT v Leanna Kathleen Darko IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
17-24414
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Page 3 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0283 State of MT v Casey Clayton Ellerbee IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Gregory E. Paskell PSI
20-28614 JW
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WALK-INS START @ 10:00
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1580 State of MT v John Leonard Evig Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Nicholas Owens
19-28310 AV
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI 2nd Offense M
Or in the Alternative to
Ct3: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More 2nd Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0661 State of MT v Katarina M. Stewart Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders NTA by BPD
20-29031 GB
Criminal Child Endangerment F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0937 State of MT v Justin Alexander Plainfeather Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Andrew Michael Huppert TR: 6/15/20
19-27638 DM
Ct1: DUI F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0188 State of MT v Tyler Ray Strobbe Change of Plea
(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Natasha Hammack TR: 6/8/20
18-26154 GB
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M
Ct3: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M
Ct4: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1350 State of MT v Felicia Ann Bond Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
19-28070 AV
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI 3rd Offense M
Ct3: Resisting Arrest M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0864 State of MT v Angelica Marie Neal Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jm Daniel O.C. Ball PSI
17-24330 AF
Ct1: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F
Ct2: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F to be dismissed
Ct3: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Child Endangerment F to be dismissedPage 4 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1358 State of MT v Molly Joann Garner Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Joel M. Thompson PSI
19-28088 AV
Ct1: Theft by Accountability (Common Scheme) F
Ct2: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M to be dismissed
Ct3: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M to be dismissed
Ct4: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M to be dismissed
Ct5: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M to be dismissed
Ct6: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M to be dismissed
See also: DC 18-1530 | 18-26667 | Sentencing - 05/05/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0496 State of MT v Jason Shane Broadhead PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders
19-27188
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 20-0209 State of MT v Jason Shane Broadhead Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca TR: 7/6/20
20-28535 JW
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0308 State of MT v Cassie Lee Small Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI
15-21056 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 19-1483 State of MT v Cassie Lee Small Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI
19-28235 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-1075 State of MT v William Lee Stinson Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
15-21821 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M
DC 17-0807 State of MT v William Lee Stinson Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
17-24314 AV
Ct1: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle M
Ct2: Assault M
DC 18-0179 State of MT v William Lee Stinson Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
18-25146 AV
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Page 5 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1170 State of MT v Alexander Leon Huether PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders PV Srv Pet to Revoke
17-24725
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 17-1007 State of MT v Alexander Leon Huether PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Joel M. Thompson PV Srv Pet to Revoke
17-24537
Burglary F
Shane Skillen
DC 20-0273 State of MT v Alexander Leon Huether Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Joel M. Thompson TR: 7/6/20
20-28611 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0260 State of MT v Paul Michael Labrie PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Robert L. Kelleher Jr.
16-22137
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 16-0261 State of MT v Paul Michael Labrie PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Robert L. Kelleher Jr.
16-22209
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 19-1457 | 19-28210 | Jury Trial Reset - 07/06/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0800 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20
19-27523 AV
Criminal Distribution of Imitation Dangerous Drugs F
DC 19-0811 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20
19-27516 AV
Ct1: Attempted Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct5: Criminal Endangerment F
DC 19-1329 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20
19-28036 AV
Ct1: Aggravated Burglary F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M
See also: 20-0649 | 20-29017 | DC Arrest Warrant - 05/28/2020Page 6 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1207 State of MT v Rocco Lee Myers PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders
18-26345
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 20-0225 | 20-28564 | Arrested Out of State / County - 03/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 10-0089 State of MT v Ashley Hope Sannon PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Ashley Hope Wiltrout
10-16336 Public Defenders
Ct1: Fraudulently Obtaining Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Fraudulently Obtaining Dangerous Drugs F
DC 10-0088 State of MT v Ashley Hope Sannon PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Ashley Hope Wiltrout
10-16294 Public Defenders
Forgery (Common Scheme) F
See also: DC 20-0243 | 20-28575 | Jury Trial - 07/06/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-1173 State of MT v Amber Lynn Lanphear Bond Reduction
(MOSES) Co Atty-cam J. Gregory Tomicich TR Past
16-22988 JC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft 2nd Offense M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0050 State of MT v Michael Steven Vaith Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca TR: 7/6/20
19-26759 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-0095 State of MT v Michael Steven Vaith Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca TR: 7/6/20
19-26816 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
**AG CASE**
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0597 State of MT v Kahan Oro Wagner Sentencing
(MOSES) AG Atty-McConnell Analicia Pianca TR: 7/6/20
Ct1: Sexual Abuse of Children F
