Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

June 2, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

VIDEOS START AT 9:00

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1540 State of MT v Sean Austin Bennett IN-V Arraignment

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

18-26663 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0664 State of MT v Jacqueline Rochelle Hobbs IN-V Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

20-29043 GB

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F 

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0665 State of MT v Terrael Angelo Robert Hollins IN-V Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty- Public Defenders Srv Amnd Info/Aff

20-29044

Assault with Weapon F 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0667 State of MT v Devin Eugene McCants IN-V Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty- Public Defenders

20-29041

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

See also: CR2020-0621 | Fugitive Status Conference - 06/26/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0666 State of MT v Antonio Carroll Strange IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-mkl Public Defenders

20-29042 TS

Ct1: Robbery F 

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M 

Ct3: Criminal Mischief M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0696 State of MT v David Shane Lindell IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

18-25370

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F 

DC 18-0697 State of MT v David Shane Lindell IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

18-25420

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Page 2 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0150 State of MT v Bryan Christopher Kleinhenz IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke

(HARRIS) Co Atty-slf Public Defenders

14-19802 JC

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F 

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F 

See also: DC 20-0636 | 20-29004 | Jury Trial - 10/05/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0464 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall PSI

19-27161 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M 

DC 19-1035 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall PSI

19-27762 JW

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F 

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F 

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct5: DUI 1st Offense M 

Ct6: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

Ct7: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M 

DC 19-0929 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Lance G. Lundvall PSI

19-27651 AV

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

DC 19-1034 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall to be dismissed

PSI

19-27763 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M 

DC 18-0082 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V PV Disposition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall

18-25114

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1072 State of MT v Leanna Kathleen Darko IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

17-24414

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Page 3 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0283 State of MT v Casey Clayton Ellerbee IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Gregory E. Paskell PSI

20-28614 JW

Ct1: Theft F 

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WALK-INS START @ 10:00

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1580 State of MT v John Leonard Evig Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Nicholas Owens

19-28310 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F 

Ct2: DUI 2nd Offense M 

Or in the Alternative to 

Ct3: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More 2nd Offense M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0661 State of MT v Katarina M. Stewart Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders NTA by BPD

20-29031 GB

Criminal Child Endangerment F 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0937 State of MT v Justin Alexander Plainfeather Change of Plea

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Andrew Michael Huppert TR: 6/15/20

19-27638 DM

Ct1: DUI F 

Or in the Alternative to 

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0188 State of MT v Tyler Ray Strobbe Change of Plea

(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Natasha Hammack TR: 6/8/20

18-26154 GB

Ct1: Theft F 

Ct2: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M 

Ct3: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M 

Ct4: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1350 State of MT v Felicia Ann Bond Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

19-28070 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F 

Ct2: DUI 3rd Offense M 

Ct3: Resisting Arrest M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0864 State of MT v Angelica Marie Neal Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jm Daniel O.C. Ball PSI

17-24330 AF

Ct1: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F 

Ct2: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F to be dismissed

Ct3: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Child Endangerment F to be dismissedPage 4 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1358 State of MT v Molly Joann Garner Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Joel M. Thompson PSI

19-28088 AV

Ct1: Theft by Accountability (Common Scheme) F 

Ct2: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M to be dismissed

Ct3: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M to be dismissed

Ct4: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M to be dismissed

Ct5: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M to be dismissed

Ct6: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M to be dismissed

See also: DC 18-1530 | 18-26667 | Sentencing - 05/05/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0496 State of MT v Jason Shane Broadhead PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

19-27188

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

DC 20-0209 State of MT v Jason Shane Broadhead Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca TR: 7/6/20

20-28535 JW

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0308 State of MT v Cassie Lee Small Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI 

15-21056 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 19-1483 State of MT v Cassie Lee Small Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI 

19-28235 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-1075 State of MT v William Lee Stinson Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

15-21821 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M 

DC 17-0807 State of MT v William Lee Stinson Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

17-24314 AV

Ct1: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle M 

Ct2: Assault M 

DC 18-0179 State of MT v William Lee Stinson Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

18-25146 AV

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Page 5 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1170 State of MT v Alexander Leon Huether PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders PV Srv Pet to Revoke

17-24725

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

DC 17-1007 State of MT v Alexander Leon Huether PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Joel M. Thompson PV Srv Pet to Revoke

17-24537

Burglary F 

Shane Skillen

DC 20-0273 State of MT v Alexander Leon Huether Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Joel M. Thompson TR: 7/6/20 

20-28611 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M 

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0260 State of MT v Paul Michael Labrie PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Robert L. Kelleher Jr.

16-22137

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

DC 16-0261 State of MT v Paul Michael Labrie PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Robert L. Kelleher Jr.

16-22209

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

See also: DC 19-1457 | 19-28210 | Jury Trial Reset - 07/06/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0800 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20

19-27523 AV

Criminal Distribution of Imitation Dangerous Drugs F 

DC 19-0811 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20

19-27516 AV

Ct1: Attempted Assault with Weapon F 

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F 

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F 

Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F 

Ct5: Criminal Endangerment F 

DC 19-1329 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20

19-28036 AV

Ct1: Aggravated Burglary F 

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M 

See also: 20-0649 | 20-29017 | DC Arrest Warrant - 05/28/2020Page 6 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1207 State of MT v Rocco Lee Myers PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

18-26345

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

See also: DC 20-0225 | 20-28564 | Arrested Out of State / County - 03/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 10-0089 State of MT v Ashley Hope Sannon PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Ashley Hope Wiltrout

10-16336 Public Defenders

Ct1: Fraudulently Obtaining Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Fraudulently Obtaining Dangerous Drugs F 

DC 10-0088 State of MT v Ashley Hope Sannon PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Ashley Hope Wiltrout

10-16294 Public Defenders

Forgery (Common Scheme) F 

See also: DC 20-0243 | 20-28575 | Jury Trial - 07/06/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1173 State of MT v Amber Lynn Lanphear Bond Reduction

(MOSES) Co Atty-cam J. Gregory Tomicich TR Past

16-22988 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Theft 2nd Offense M 

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0050 State of MT v Michael Steven Vaith Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca TR: 7/6/20

19-26759 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M 

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M 

DC 19-0095 State of MT v Michael Steven Vaith Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca TR: 7/6/20

19-26816 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

**AG CASE**

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0597 State of MT v Kahan Oro Wagner Sentencing

(MOSES) AG Atty-McConnell Analicia Pianca TR: 7/6/20

Ct1: Sexual Abuse of Children F 

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

