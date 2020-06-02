Officer Involved Shooting In Central Division

**The following information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence. The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed**

Los Angeles California: Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved-Shooting (OIS) that occurred Saturday morning, in downtown Los Angeles.

On May 30, 2020, around 1:50 a.m., uniformed officers were assigned to crowd control duties at 6th Street and South Broadway. As officers were positioned in a skirmish line blocking the intersection, the suspect, later identified as Richard Dodson, drove his vehicle eastbound on 6th Street toward the officers. One officer, positioned on the west side of the intersection, fired a

40-millimeter Less Lethal Launcher at the suspect. The round penetrated the front passenger side window of the vehicle.

Dodson continued to drive his vehicle eastbound, toward officers in the skirmish line on the east side of the intersection. One officer, positioned on the east side of the intersection, fired his pistol at Dodson. Dodson continued driving east a short distance before stopping his vehicle. Dodson was ultimately taken into custody without further incident. There were no other occupants inside Dodson’s vehicle.

No officers were injured during the incident. The suspect Dodson was not struck by gunfire or the 40-millimeter round. He received medical treatment at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC). He was medically cleared and booked for attempted murder of a police officer.

LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division (FID) responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses and collecting forensic evidence.

The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police and the Board of Police Commissioners and the Office of the Inspector General to determine the thoroughness and accuracy of the investigation and whether the use of deadly force complied with LAPD’s policies and procedures. Additionally, representatives from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who responded to the scene will review the subsequent FID investigation; evidence collected and witness statements to determine if the force used by the officers(s) was reasonable.