Montana's Steve Daines (Republican), One Step Closer To The U.S. Senate Reelection Seat And Fight Side By Side With President Trump Against Radical Socialist DC Democrats

Syndiated by: Montana News

Montana Republican Party Chairman Don “K” Kaltschmidt released the following statement tonight after Steve Daines secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate:



“Steve Daines has been a strong champion and defender of our Montana values in Washington, D.C. Montanans know they can trust him to always listen and protect our way of life.”



“The choice facing Montanans this November couldn’t be more clear: Steve Daines stands with President Trump and puts Montana First while Steve Bullock stands with Chuck Schumer and embraces more and more of the Radical Democrat agenda of gun bans, open borders and sanctuary cities, and impeaching and removing President Trump from office.”



“Steve Daines is the fighter Montana needs in the U.S. Senate, and we look forward to his strong victory this November.”