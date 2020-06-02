Minot Police Encourage Peaceful Protesting But Will Take Action If Protests Become Violent

Syndicated by: Montana News

The Minot Police Department would like to ensure the people of Minot that we are also upset by the events thatled to the death of George Floyd.

The actions and inactions by those officers bring disgrace to the badge we proudly wear that represents peace and security.In light of today’s event in Oak Park, we stand united as one community and we will not interfere with peaceful assemblyor freedom of speech.

We hope for a safe environment for all to gatherand share their message today. Please keep social distancing in mind to keep those around you safe and healthy.