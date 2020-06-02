Man Bound In Wheel Chair Struck By Gunfire

May 31, 2020

Case# NR20112rc

North Hollywood California: The Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of a 26-year-old Isauro Birrueta, a resident of North Hollywood.

On May 29, 2020, around 11 p.m., North Hollywood area patrol officers responded to a radio call of an, “Assault with a Deadly Weapon Shots Fired,” in the 11700 block of Runnymede Street, in North Hollywood. When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive on the street sitting in his wheel chair, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene.

The investigation revealed a possible vehicle was driving west on Runnymede Street, appeared to stop mid-block and multiple shots were heard. The vehicle then continued west on Runnymede Street. The victim was struck multiple times as a result of the gun fire. Detectives canvassed the area for surveillance cameras, other possible witnesses and further evidence.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925.