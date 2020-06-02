Man Bound In Wheel Chair Struck By Gunfire

June 2, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

May 31, 2020

Case# NR20112rc

North Hollywood California: The Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of a 26-year-old Isauro Birrueta, a resident of North Hollywood.

 

On May 29, 2020, around 11 p.m., North Hollywood area patrol officers responded to a radio call of an, “Assault with a Deadly Weapon Shots Fired,” in the 11700 block of Runnymede Street, in North Hollywood. When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive on the street sitting in his wheel chair, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

 

The Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene.

 

The investigation revealed a possible vehicle was driving west on Runnymede Street, appeared to stop mid-block and multiple shots were heard. The vehicle then continued west on Runnymede Street. The victim was struck multiple times as a result of the gun fire. Detectives canvassed the area for surveillance cameras, other possible witnesses and further evidence.

 

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925. 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

City Of Los Angeles Under Mandatory Curfew

June 4, 2020

Los Angeles Police Department States, "The demands for law enforcement reform are being heard."

June 4, 2020

Missoula Doughnut Shop Catches National PETA Award.

June 4, 2020

Officer-Involved Shooting, Identified As Police Officer II Enrique Trujillo, Serial No. 42259, Newton Area Gang Impact Team.

June 4, 2020

Montana's Steve Daines (Republican), One Step Closer To The U.S. Senate Reelection Seat And Fight Side By Side With President Trump Against Radica...

June 3, 2020

Yellowstone County Sheriff Crime Report

June 2, 2020

Helena Police Department News

June 2, 2020

Officer Involved Shooting In Central Division

June 2, 2020

Prioritizing Climate Over Pandemics  We Need Full Accounting Of What Was Spent Preparing For The ‘climate crisis’ Versus COVID

June 2, 2020

Minot Police Encourage Peaceful Protesting But Will Take Action If Protests Become Violent

June 2, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic