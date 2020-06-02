Los Angeles Police Chief, Michel Moore Apologizes For Making Off Handed Remark Regarding George Floyd

Syndicated by: Montana News

By: Montana News

Los Angeles: During a press conference earlier today, I misspoke when making a statement about those engaging in violent acts following the murder of Mr. George Floyd.

While I did immediately correct myself, I recognize that my initial words were terribly offensive. Looting is wrong, but it is not the equivalent of murder and I did not mean to equate the two.

I deeply regret and humbly apologize for my characterization.

Let me be clear: the police officers involved were responsible for the death of Mr. George Floyd.