Helena Police Department News

June 2, 2020

Report for June 1, 2020

At 1002 hours, Animal Control was dispatched to the 1700 block of Cannon for a report of a dong at large that attacked another dog.  The Animal Control Officer responded and located the dog at large and its owner.  At the conclusion of the investigation, the dog’s owner, a 40-year-old Helena woman, was cited for Dog at Large and No Rabies Vaccination.  She was referred to Municipal Court. 

 

At 1638 hours, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Helena Ave for a report of a stolen vehicle.  It was reported a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup was stolen.   It was determined someone entered a business, took the keys, and stole the truck.  A short time later, the truck was recovered in Butte.  The case is active. 

 

 

The Helena Police Department responded to 72 calls for service.  Of those calls, they responded to 2 crashes, 5 animal calls, 11 Disorderly/Disturbance calls,  9 Suspicious Circumstance calls, 5 theft calls, 3 Trespassing complaints, 9 welfare Checks, and conducted 2 traffic stops.

 

 

