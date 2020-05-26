Yellowstone County Sheriff Arrest Report May 18,2020 Through May 24,2020

Syndicated by: Montana News

The following arrests were conducted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff Department, they are as follows.



On May 7, 2020 42-year-old Sean Richardson, arrested for motor vehicle theft unauthorized use of motor vehicle on May 18, 2020 at 1351 hrs.



On May 18 at 1854 hrs. 43-year-old Nathaniel Plain Feather, arrested for motor vehicle theft his first offense.



45-year-old Brian Whirley, on May 17, 2020 at 2000 hrs. arrested for partner family member assault strangulation, throat/neck.



30-year-old Sam Glenn on May 19, 2020 arrested for a warrant out of another jurisdiction, criminal endangerment felony, criminal endangerment of obstructing a peace officer, criminal endangerment and possession of stolen property at 1732 hrs.



On May 19, 2020 at 2130 hrs, 31-year-old Samuel Cooper, arrested for motor vehicle theft.



On May 20, 2020 DeLorna Jarvis, arrested for a warrant from another jurisdiction at 4200 hours.



On May 20, 2020 and 1730 hrs. 35-year-old Jeremy Corkill, arrested for a warrant from the city of Billings and theft contempt of court a felony.



On May 21, 2020, 40-year-old Riley Walls, was arrested at 0237 hrs. for criminal endangerment felony and had a warrant with the city of Billings police.



On May 2`,2020,, 20:00 hrs, 36-year-old Robert Takesenemy arrested at 1023 hrs. for failure to maintain his sex offender registry and for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.



On May 21 20 20th 1048 hrs. 27-year-old Brianna White, arrested for warrant in another jurisdiction.



On May 21, 2020 at 2124 hrs, 36-year-old Jessica Archer arrested for partner family member assault partner or family assault her first offense.



On May 22, 2020 0122 hrs., 37-year-old Jeffrey Stovall arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol his first offense.



On May 22 20 20th 0337 hrs., 40-year-old Jennifer Isaac, arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol her first offense.



On May 22 20 20th 1250 hrs., 33-year-old Brian Taylor arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.



On May 22, 2020 at 2332 hrs. CanKuna Smith, 40 years old, arrested for partner family member assault strangulation of throat/neck.



44-year-old Christopher Parod, arrested for partner family member assault, strangulation throat/neck is first offense, the incident took place on 1 -08-2019 but was arrested on May 22,2020.



On May 24, 2020, 31-year-old, Kyle Upton, arrested for family member assault strangulation throat/neck at 20 to 18 hours.





