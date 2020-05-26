Yellowstone County Sheriff Arrest Report May 18,2020 Through May 24,2020

May 27, 2020

The following arrests were conducted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff Department, they are as follows.

On May 7, 2020 42-year-old Sean Richardson, arrested for motor vehicle theft unauthorized use of motor vehicle on May 18, 2020 at 1351 hrs.

On May 18 at 1854 hrs. 43-year-old Nathaniel Plain Feather, arrested for motor vehicle theft his first offense.

45-year-old Brian Whirley, on May 17, 2020 at 2000 hrs. arrested for partner family member assault strangulation, throat/neck.

30-year-old Sam Glenn on May 19, 2020 arrested for a warrant out of another jurisdiction, criminal endangerment felony, criminal endangerment of obstructing a peace officer, criminal endangerment and possession of stolen property at 1732 hrs.

On May 19, 2020 at 2130 hrs, 31-year-old Samuel Cooper, arrested for  motor vehicle theft.

On May 20, 2020 DeLorna Jarvis, arrested for a warrant from another jurisdiction at 4200 hours.

On May 20, 2020 and 1730 hrs. 35-year-old Jeremy Corkill, arrested for a warrant from the city of Billings and theft contempt of court a felony.

On May 21, 2020, 40-year-old Riley Walls, was arrested at 0237 hrs. for criminal endangerment felony and had a warrant with the city of Billings police.

On May 2`,2020,, 20:00 hrs, 36-year-old Robert Takesenemy arrested at 1023 hrs. for failure to maintain his sex offender registry and for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

On May 21 20 20th 1048 hrs. 27-year-old Brianna White, arrested for warrant in another jurisdiction.

On May 21, 2020 at 2124 hrs, 36-year-old Jessica Archer arrested for partner family member assault partner or family assault her first offense.

On May 22, 2020 0122 hrs., 37-year-old Jeffrey Stovall arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol his first offense.

On May 22 20 20th 0337 hrs., 40-year-old Jennifer Isaac, arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol her first offense.

On May 22 20 20th 1250 hrs., 33-year-old Brian Taylor arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.

On May 22, 2020 at 2332 hrs. CanKuna Smith, 40 years old, arrested for partner family member assault strangulation of throat/neck.

44-year-old Christopher Parod, arrested for partner family member assault, strangulation throat/neck is first offense, the incident took place on 1 -08-2019 but was arrested on May 22,2020.

On May 24, 2020, 31-year-old, Kyle Upton, arrested for family member assault strangulation throat/neck at 20 to 18 hours.


 

