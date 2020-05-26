Murder in Minot N.D. By Multiple Stab Wounds

Booking photo of Milo Whitetail

Summary of circumstances surrounding incident:

5/25/2020 @ 0947: The Minot Police Department is investigating a homicide occurring at a Northwest Minot Hotel. Police were called to the scene at around 6:45 am and found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Community Ambulance transported the victim to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation lead to the arrest of Milo Whitetail for Murder (NDCC 12.1-16-01).

The name of the victim is being withheld to give family time for notifications.