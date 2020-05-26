Murder in Minot N.D. By Multiple Stab Wounds

May 26, 2020

|

Montana News

                                                   Booking photo of Milo Whitetail

Syndicated by: Montana News

Summary of circumstances surrounding incident: 

5/25/2020 @ 0947: The Minot Police Department is investigating a homicide occurring at a Northwest Minot Hotel. Police were called to the scene at around 6:45 am and found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

 

Community Ambulance transported the victim to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

An investigation lead to the arrest of Milo Whitetail for Murder (NDCC 12.1-16-01). 

The name of the victim is being withheld to give family time for notifications. 

 

 

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
