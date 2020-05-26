Los Angeles Woman Severely Injured By Hit And Run Driver

May 26, 2020

Montana News

 

Wilshire California: The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of the driver involved in a hit and run traffic collision that severely injured a woman.

 

On May 23, 2020, around 9 p.m., West Traffic officers responded to a hit and run traffic collision that occurred at La Cienega Boulevard and 3rd Street. A vehicle traveling southbound La Cienega Boulevard struck a pedestrian walking westbound in the north crosswalk at this intersection. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid or identify themselves as required by California law. The investigation is still ongoing.

 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the victim to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition. Although, she suffered severe injuries, her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

 

The public should be aware that individuals who are involved in a traffic collision must stop at the scene, provide their identification, and render aid. Failing to do so is a Felony and carries the possibility of significant time in prison.

 

On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

 

