Cody Wyoming Police Department News

May 22-25, 2020

ARRESTS:05/23/20 Dontae Garza, Cody, 18, Arrested for Under 21 Yrs: Drive w/ Alcohol 0.02% or More; Open Container – Alcoholic Beverage; Drive Vehicle w/in Single Lane (Incident# 2005230007)

05/23/20 Jacob St. Clair, Cody, 18, Arrested for Warrant (Incident# 2005230014)

05/23/20 Rodger Howard, Cody 46, Arrested for Warrant (Incident# 2005230021)

05/23/20 Ethan Johnson, Avondale, AZ, 20, Arrested for Warrant (Incident# 2005230049)

Total 911 Calls – 3 *========================================================================== Friday, May 22, 202006:50 Animal-Lost 2005220007 Occurred on A St. RP lost a boxer malamute mix sometime last night from the above area. Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================07:39 Traffic Stop 2005220008 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St/Beck Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================07:51 Traffic Stop 2005220009 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St/Canyon Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================08:55 Animal- Deceased 2005220018 Occurred at East Sheridan Hill on 29TH St/Sheridan Ave. Deer deceased. Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================09:46 Traffic Stop 2005220027 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver cited for no valid DL, warned for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.

*==========================================================================09:57 Traffic Stop 2005220029 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================10:24 Animal-Lost 2005220035 Occurred at Juby’s Trailer Court on 19TH St. RP lost her husky mix with a green collar on in the above area. Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================11:07 Reddi Report 2005220042 Occurred at Whitlock Motors on Big Horn Ave. Champagne colored Bonneville speeding coming in to town, and weaving. Disposition: Unfounded.*==========================================================================11:44 Animal Call - Other 2005220050 Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. RP says that someone left their heeler in a gray Toyota van unattended at the above location. Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================14:09 Motor Vehicle Crash 2005220065 Occurred at Livingston Elementary School on 12TH St. No injuries no blockage. RP states female hit the fence at Livingston school and is home now. Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================14:20 Property Damage 2005220066 Occurred at Best Western Sunset Motor Inn on 8TH St. RP-States that 05/19/2020 kids came to the property and broke his sprinkler heads and a landscaping light. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================14:52 Traffic Stop 2005220071 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================16:20 Civil Standby 2005220078 Occurred at Juby’s Trailer Court on 19TH St. RP would like to get some of her property at the above address. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================17:43 Harassment 2005220089 Occurred on A St. RP-states she is being harassed from someone in California. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================19:48 Motor Vehicle Crash 2005220096 Occurred at Pizza Hut on Yellowstone Ave. Employee backed into RP's vehicle. D river of truck cited for improper backing. Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================19:49 Traffic Stop 2005220097 Officer initiated activity at 9TH St/Canyon Ave, Cody. TS-Driver cited speed. Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================21:05 Citizen Contact 2005220104 Officer initiated activity at 10TH St/Beck Ave, Cody. Disposition: Assistance Given.

*==========================================================================Saturday, May 23, 2020 00:18 Drug Related 2005230001 Occurred on 31ST St. RP believes there is drug activity going on. Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================01:49 Traffic Stop 2005230007 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave/Beacon Hill Rd, Cody. TS - Driver arrested DUI. Disposition: Arrest Made.*==========================================================================01:53 Traffic Stop 2005230008 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Nothing found. Open containers that were previously in the vehicle had been removed. Disposition: Nothing Found.*==========================================================================04:16 Animal-Stray 2005230011 Occurred at Albertsons Food & Drug on 17TH St. RP says that there is a bloodhound type dog in the parking lot. Disposition: To Animal Shelter.*==========================================================================08:21 Warrant Service Attempt 2005230013 Officer initiated activity at Meadow Lane Ave, Cody. Disposition: No Service.*==========================================================================08:31 Warrant Service Attempt 2005230014 Officer initiated activity at 25TH St, Cody. Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================08:36 Patrol-Extra 2005230015 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Regional Airport, Roger Sedam Dr., Cody. Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================09:14 Traffic Stop 2005230021 Officer initiated activity at Robert St/Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS- Driver arrested. Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================09:51 Warrant Service Attempt 2005230023 Officer initiated activity at Juby’s Trailer Court, 19TH St, Cody. Disposition: No Service.*==========================================================================10:03 Warrant Service Attempt 2005230024 Officer initiated activity at Pioneer Ave, Cody. Disposition: No Service. *==========================================================================10:15 Intrusion/Holdup 2005230026 Occurred at Olive Glenn Country Club on Meadow Lane Ave. Zone 12 Dining hall motion alarm. Disposition: Cancelled.*==========================================================================10:15 Warrant Service Attempt 2005230027 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. Disposition: No Service. *==========================================================================10:31 Warrant Service Attempt 2005230028 Officer initiated activity at Lockhart Inn, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. Disposition: No Service.*==========================================================================

10:40 Warrant Service Attempt 2005230029 Officer initiated activity at Lincoln Ave, Cody. Disposition: No Service. *==========================================================================10:48 Animal-Stray 2005230030 Occurred on A St. Cat trapped in the bathroom. Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================11:11 Citizen Contact 2005230032 Officer initiated activity at 12TH St River Access, 12TH St, Cody. Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================11:37 Road Hazard/Blockage 2005230034 Occurred at Village Shoppe on Sheridan Ave. Mat from construction company covering the drain, water is close to coming up over the sidewalk. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================12:50 Traffic Stop 2005230037 Officer initiated activity at Gerrans Ave, Cody. TS- Driver cited for speed. 45/30. Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================13:12 Property-Lost 2005230040 Occurred at Cody Area on Sheridan AVE/16TH St. RP says he lost his brown leather wallet sometime in the last few weeks. Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================15:28 Animal-Noisy 2005230045 Officer initiated activity at Appalachian Ave, Cody. Owner of dog warned for noisy dog. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================16:45 Traffic Stop 2005230046 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver cited for speed 46/30. Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================17:00 Warrant Service Attempt 2005230049 Occurred at Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Dr. Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================17:04 Warrant Service Attempt 2005230050 Officer initiated activity at Juby’s Trailer Court, 19TH St, Cody. Disposition: No Service.*==========================================================================19:10 Animal-Noisy 2005230056 Occurred on Greever St. RP-states there is a dog at the above address that has been barking since last night. *==========================================================================19:18 Property-Lost 2005230057 Occurred at Beck Lake Park on 14TH St. Champagne rose colored iPhone, no case. Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================20:27 Welfare Check 2005230064 Occurred in Cody area. RP-states he is worried his ex will miss treat kids due to her being upset he is coming to pick up kids. Disposition: Assistance Given.

*==========================================================================21:16 Nuisance Complaint 2005230067 Occurred at Big Horn Apartments on 29TH St. RP-states east from his apartment in large metal building they have loud music. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================22:09 Suspicious Activity 2005230069 Officer initiated activity at Bragg Plumbing, Sheridan Ave, Cody. Susp Vehicle. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================22:54 Suspicious Activity 2005230072 Officer initiated activity at Mentock Park, Blackburn Ave, Cody. Both subjects verbal warning for in park after hours. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================Sunday, May 24, 2020 09:15 Suspicious Activity 2005240013 Occurred on Robert St. RP says that the listed man went over to their house and demanded a trailer that doesn’tbelong to him. Has since left, possibly coming back. Vehicle-gray van???. Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================09:43 Motor Vehicle Crash 2005240015 Occurred on Peake Ave. ***DELAYED LAST NIGHT***RP says that someone hit his trailer last night and resulting in his trailer hitting his fence. Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================10:15 Animal-Lost 2005240019 Occurred on 31ST St. RP lost her 5lb chihuahua brown in color about 5 min ago. Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================12:11 Motor Vehicle Crash 2005240027 Occurred at Rawhide Coffee Company on Sheridan Ave. 2 car MVC no injury no blockage. Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================13:37 Assault 2005240030 Occurred at Juby’s Trailer Court on 19TH St. RP says he was assaulted in one of the trailers. RP is out front by the trash cans. Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================14:22 Traffic Stop 2005240033 Officer initiated activity at Moose Creek Lodge, Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for expired registration/no valid insurance card in the vehicle. Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================16:01 Traffic Stop 2005240037 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St/Gerrans Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for failure to displayregistration/failure to update DL. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================16:49 Officer Flagged Down 2005240042 Officer initiated activity at Central Ave, Cody. Disposition: Assistance Given.

*==========================================================================17:12 Miscellaneous Assistance 2005240044 Occurred in Cody. 8yom on a bicycle says he can’t find his way home. Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================19:10 Animal-Stray 2005240050 Occurred on 16TH St. RP says there is a large brown and black dog in her yard. Disposition: To Animal Shelter.*==========================================================================21:08 Patrol-Extra 2005240051 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================21:51 Patrol-Extra 2005240054 Officer initiated activity at Glendale Park, 15TH St, Cody. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================22:36 Parking Problem 2005240055 Officer initiated activity at West Circle Dr, Cody. Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================22:50 Traffic Stop 2005240058 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for no tail lights. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================Monday, May 25, 2020 00:48 Citizen Contact 2005250005 Officer initiated activity at Mentock Park, Blackburn Ave, Cody. Out w/unoccupied vehicle at the park. Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================02:45 Intrusion/Holdup 2005250008 Occurred at City of Cody Shop on 19TH St. Zone zero duress -panic. Disposition: False Alarm.*==========================================================================08:22 Intrusion/Holdup 2005250010 Occurred on North Chugwater Dr. Zone 53 kitchen door. Disposition: False Alarm.*==========================================================================09:08 Welfare Check 2005250013 Occurred on Salsbury Ave. RP says there was an older female going through the trash and she was worried about her well-being. Disposition: Unable to Locate. *==========================================================================09:41 Intrusion/Holdup 2005250016 Occurred on Apache Rd. Shop motion detector. Disposition: False Alarm.*==========================================================================10:36 Traffic Stop 2005250018 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed and FTS stop sign. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================11:08 Traffic Stop 2005250025 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================12:12 Traffic Stop 2005250031 Officer initiated activity at Coldwell Banker Antlers Realty, Canyon Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================12:14 Motor Vehicle Crash 2005250032 Occurred at Pizza Hut on Yellowstone Ave. RP says that someone ran over his bike. Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================13:29 Trespass Complaint 2005250046 Occurred on 31ST St. RP advised male trespassed on her property and would like to speak to an officer. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================15:03 Citizen Contact 2005250053 Officer initiated activity at Central Ave, Cody. Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================15:29 Traffic Stop 2005250057 Officer initiated activity at Gulch St/Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================15:40 Assault 2005250058 Occurred on County Road 2ABN. RP says they went out to the above address and dropped off a trailer and the listed male assaulted them, they have it all on tape and want to press charges. Disposition: Referred to Other Agency.*==========================================================================16:09 Miscellaneous Assistance 2005250062 Occurred on Blue Water Ct. RP has numerous complaints about her neighbors. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================16:18 Suspicious Activity 2005250064 Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. RP says that someone went to her daughter’s place of work pretending to be her father. The RP would like to speak with an officer about what to do. *==========================================================================16:18 Water Use Violation 2005250065 Occurred on West Circle Dr. RP says the sprinklers have been running for over 24 hours. Disposition: Unfounded.*==========================================================================17:10 Animal-Stray 2005250067 Occurred on 32ND St. RP large black lab in her yard. she would like an officer to come pick it up. Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================17:25 Miscellaneous Assistance 2005250068 Officer initiated activity at Meadow Lane AVE/17TH St, Cody. Motorcycle troubles. Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================

18:29 Property-Found 2005250079 Occurred at Sunlight Federal Credit Union on 17TH St. RP found a debit card at the above location. Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================21:32 Animal-Noisy 2005250087 Occurred on 29TH St. RP says there have been 2 dogs barking all afternoon. Disposition: Unfounded. *==========================================================================21:55 Traffic Stop 2005250089 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for no headlights. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================22:17 Traffic Stop 2005250090 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave/Freedom St, Cody. TS - Driver warned for passenger side head light out. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================22:34 Traffic Stop 2005250093 Officer initiated activity at Whitlock Motors, Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - No violation. Temp tag wasn't very visible. Disposition: Nothing Found.*==========================================================================22:55 Assist other Agency 2005250096 Occurred in Cody. RP believes a missing female juvenile may be at the above location with her boyfriend, listed below. Disposition: Assistance Given.