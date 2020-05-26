Accidental Shooting Victim Named As: 37-Year-Old Connie Elizabeth Rod

Syndicated by: Montana News

Update 5/25/2020: Yesterday, the Minot Police Department received notice the victim in this incident tragically passed away at Trinity Hospital. She is identified as Connie Elizabeth Rod, 37 years old of Minot. The police department is continuing to investigate this matter.

The Minot Police Department is investigating a report of an accidental shooting that occurred at a Northwest Minot address. The initial report indicated the male subject accidently discharged a firearm striking a family member. A female patient was transported to Trinity Hospital for serious injuries, via Community Ambulance.

The identities of the involved members are not being released at this time as this is an active investigation and Marsy’s Law restrictions may apply.