Accidental Shooting Victim Named As: 37-Year-Old Connie Elizabeth Rod

May 26, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Update 5/25/2020: Yesterday, the Minot Police Department received notice the victim in this incident tragically passed away at Trinity Hospital. She is identified as Connie Elizabeth Rod, 37 years old of Minot. The police department is continuing to investigate this matter. 

 

The Minot Police Department is investigating a report of an accidental shooting that occurred at a Northwest Minot address. The initial report indicated the male subject accidently discharged a firearm striking a family member. A female patient was transported to Trinity Hospital for serious injuries, via Community Ambulance. 

The identities of the involved members are not being released at this time as this is an active investigation and Marsy’s Law restrictions may apply. 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

"Person of Interest" 31-Year-Old Benjamin Ketcham Is Being Sought By The Cheyenne Wyoming Police Department

May 26, 2020

Murder in Minot N.D. By Multiple Stab Wounds

May 26, 2020

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

May 26, 2020

Accidental Shooting Victim Named As: 37-Year-Old Connie Elizabeth Rod

May 26, 2020

Helena Police Department News

May 26, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Arraignment Cases

May 26, 2020

Los Angeles Woman Severely Injured By Hit And Run Driver

May 26, 2020

Cheyenne Wyoming Homicide Of 36-Year-Old Aaron Briggs Of Cheyenne

May 24, 2020

Fatal hit and run collision kills pedestrian: Pacoima, meaning "running water", is one of the oldest neighborhoods in the northern San Ferna...

May 24, 2020

Helena Police Department News

May 22, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic