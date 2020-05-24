Cheyenne Wyoming Homicide Of 36-Year-Old Aaron Briggs Of Cheyenne

May 24, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating the shooting death of Aaron Briggs, 36, of Cheyenne. 

 

CPD Officers responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue shortly after 11:00 p.m. on May 22 and found Briggs had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

 

Briggs was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries.

 

Officers determined the shooting occurred at the Lariat Motel, 600 Central Ave. Officers have identified a person of interest in the shooting, but at this point in the investigation cannot release the person’s name.

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Cheyenne Wyoming Homicide Of 36-Year-Old Aaron Briggs Of Cheyenne

May 24, 2020

Fatal hit and run collision kills pedestrian: Pacoima, meaning "running water", is one of the oldest neighborhoods in the northern San Ferna...

May 24, 2020

Helena Police Department News

May 22, 2020

Minot N.D. Fatal Hit And Run: 18-Year-Old Michael Chad Fenner Killed By 16-year-Old Careless Driver

May 22, 2020

Standing With Those Who Gave All

May 22, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraingments

May 22, 2020

City of Laurel Montana Criminal Cases

May 21, 2020

Los Angeles Officer-Involved Shooting In Southeast Division Update On Who The Officers Are

May 21, 2020

DOJ Orders Socialist Democrat Governor To Reopen Churches NOW!

May 20, 2020

WuFlu Puts Jesus In Intensive Care

May 20, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic