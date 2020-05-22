Minot N.D. Fatal Hit And Run: 18-Year-Old Michael Chad Fenner Killed By 16-year-Old Careless Driver

May 22, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Summary of circumstances surrounding incident: 

5/21/2020 8:00 pm – Update: A 16 year old Male turned himself in and was referred to Juvenile Court for Accident Involving Death (NDCC 39-08-04). As a juvenile no further information may be released. 

 

5/21/2020 2:00 pm - Update: The name of the victim in last night’s fatal hit and run is 18 year old Michael Chad Fenner, of Minot.

 

At around 10:27 pm on May 20th, 2020, Police were notified of a pedestrian / motor vehicle hit and run. Initial reports indicated that a dark colored burgundy or red pickup truck struck a pedestrian at 17th Ave and S. Broadway and immediately left the scene.

 

An 18 year old male victim was transported to Trinity Hospital by Community Ambulance, but died shortly after. The victim’s name is being withheld to give family the opportunity to make notifications.

 

Location of incident: 17th Ave and South Broadway

 

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
