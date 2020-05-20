Yellowstone County Prepares to Bury Residents Who Pass Away With No Family Members Claiming Them

Syndicated by: Montana News

According to a press release issued by the Yellowstone County Commissioners, the County is committed to honoring and respecting the final disposition of residents who pass away without family or financial resources.

The Riverside Cemetery has a cremation garden where we inurn cremated remains may rest when not claimed by families.

The Board of County Commissioners would like to announce that we have scheduled the 2020 Interment

The ceremony begins on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, starting at 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

To comply with social distancing guidelines, Funeral Homes will be scheduled in 15-minute windows to allow each funeral home to bury their cremated remains. We are trying to avoid all funeral homes attending at the same time as we have done in the past. Erica Wiley will send out a schedule for funeral homes as soon as we know who all will be participating.

If you are planning to attend in support, please e-mail ewiley@co.yellowstone.mt.gov. Organizers would appreciate an idea of how many people to expect in attendance—all attendees, expected to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from anyone outside of their household.

We continue to seek help in raising money for a monument that will have the names of each person who is inurned in this area. Memorials are welcome at Yellowstone County, c/o Riverside Monument Fund. P.O. Box 3500, Billings, Montana 59107. WHERE: RIVERSIDE CEMETERY at 1316 BITTERROOT DRIVE, BILLINGS, MT 59105

