Yellowstone County Prepares to Bury Residents Who Pass Away With No Family Members Claiming Them

May 20, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News 

According to a press release issued by the Yellowstone County Commissioners, the County is committed to honoring and respecting the final disposition of residents who pass away without family or financial resources. 

 

The Riverside Cemetery has a cremation garden where we inurn cremated remains may rest when not claimed by families.

 

The Board of County Commissioners would like to announce that we have scheduled the 2020 Interment 

The ceremony begins on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, starting at 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

 

To comply with social distancing guidelines, Funeral Homes will be scheduled in 15-minute windows to allow each funeral home to bury their cremated remains. We are trying to avoid all funeral homes attending at the same time as we have done in the past. Erica Wiley will send out a schedule for funeral homes as soon as we know who all will be participating. 

 

If you are planning to attend in support, please e-mail ewiley@co.yellowstone.mt.gov. Organizers would appreciate an idea of how many people to expect in attendance—all attendees, expected to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from anyone outside of their household.

 

We continue to seek help in raising money for a monument that will have the names of each person who is inurned in this area. Memorials are welcome at Yellowstone County, c/o Riverside Monument Fund. P.O. Box 3500, Billings, Montana 59107.  WHERE: RIVERSIDE CEMETERY at 1316 BITTERROOT DRIVE, BILLINGS, MT 59105

Box 35000, Billings, MT 59107.

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Los Angeles Officer-Involved Shooting In Southeast Division Update On Who The Officers Are

May 21, 2020

DOJ Orders Socialist Democrat Governor To Reopen Churches NOW!

May 20, 2020

WuFlu Puts Jesus In Intensive Care

May 20, 2020

59-Year-Old, Robin Deanne Melton Missing: Los Angeles Police Need Help Finding Her As She Suffers From Dementia

May 20, 2020

Minot N.D. Parents Kyle Olson Gilbert And Kirstina Hochsprung Arrested For Child Neglect, Class C Felony

May 20, 2020

Shad Gaspard Drowned In Pacific Ocean, Body Washed Ashore On Venice Beach

May 20, 2020

The Land Of The Free And Home Of The Brave

May 20, 2020

Helena Police Department News

May 20, 2020

Yellowstone County Prepares to Bury Residents Who Pass Away With No Family Members Claiming Them

May 20, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Law And Motion Cases

May 19, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic