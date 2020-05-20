Shad Gaspard Drowned In Pacific Ocean, Body Washed Ashore On Venice Beach

Syndicated by: Montana News

UPDATE: May 20, 2020. Case #NR20105jc

On May 20, 2020, at 1:25 a.m., Pacific Division patrol officers were flagged down by a citizen reporting a body that washed ashore on Venice Beach near 27th Avenue and Ocean Front Walk.

An investigator from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office and the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide responded to investigate. The decedent was identified as Shad Gaspard and next of kin was notified.

Gaspard was married to fitness model and athlete Siliana Gaspard.[42] The couple had their first child, a boy, in April 2010.

On December 11, 2016, Gaspard prevented the armed robbery of a Coral Springs, Florida, gas station when he was approached by an intoxicated man who was intent on robbing the clerk. Gaspard shoved the man, took away his gun, and restrained him until police arrived.[45]

On May 17, 2020, Gaspard and his son were among a group of swimmers caught in a strong rip current at Marina del Rey beach in Venice Beach, California.[2][46]Gaspard's son was pulled from the water while Gaspard disappeared underwater. After searching 70 square nautical miles, the U.S Coast Guard suspended efforts to locate Gaspard.[47][48] On May 20, 2020, his body was found washed ashore in Venice Beach, California, and was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office, three days after he had gone missing.[3]

May 18, 2020 NR20105jc

Missing 39-Year-Old Man

Los Angeles: The family of Shad Gaspard and the Los Angeles Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Mr. Shad Gaspard was last seen by a Los Angeles County lifeguard on May 17, 2020, around 3:40 p.m., as he swam in the Pacific Ocean approximately 50 yards from Venice Beach in the county of Los Angeles. When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea.

Mr. Shad Gaspard is described as a 39-year-old male black with a bald head and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet 6 inches and weighs 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing black and gray shorts and has tattoos on his right shoulder and left chest.

Shad Gaspard