Minot N.D. Parents Kyle Olson Gilbert And Kirstina Hochsprung Arrested For Child Neglect, Class C Felony

May 20, 2020

|

Montana news

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

On May 19, 2020, at approximately 1:20 PM, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Valley Street for a report of an unattended young child wandering in the area unsupervised.

 

A passerby had stopped after observing the child walking on the sidewalk wearing a diaper without pants or shoes.

 

With help from local neighbors, officers were able to identify the residence of the two-year-old child. 

 

Minot Police officers contacted both parents, identified as Kristina Hochsprung and Kyle Olson Gilbert.

 

After further investigation, Hochspurng and Kyle Gilbert were both arrested for Child Neglect, a Class C Felony. 

 

Both transported to the Ward County Jail.

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Los Angeles Officer-Involved Shooting In Southeast Division Update On Who The Officers Are

May 21, 2020

DOJ Orders Socialist Democrat Governor To Reopen Churches NOW!

May 20, 2020

WuFlu Puts Jesus In Intensive Care

May 20, 2020

59-Year-Old, Robin Deanne Melton Missing: Los Angeles Police Need Help Finding Her As She Suffers From Dementia

May 20, 2020

Minot N.D. Parents Kyle Olson Gilbert And Kirstina Hochsprung Arrested For Child Neglect, Class C Felony

May 20, 2020

Shad Gaspard Drowned In Pacific Ocean, Body Washed Ashore On Venice Beach

May 20, 2020

The Land Of The Free And Home Of The Brave

May 20, 2020

Helena Police Department News

May 20, 2020

Yellowstone County Prepares to Bury Residents Who Pass Away With No Family Members Claiming Them

May 20, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Law And Motion Cases

May 19, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic