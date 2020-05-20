Minot N.D. Parents Kyle Olson Gilbert And Kirstina Hochsprung Arrested For Child Neglect, Class C Felony

Syndicated by: Montana News

On May 19, 2020, at approximately 1:20 PM, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Valley Street for a report of an unattended young child wandering in the area unsupervised.

A passerby had stopped after observing the child walking on the sidewalk wearing a diaper without pants or shoes.

With help from local neighbors, officers were able to identify the residence of the two-year-old child.

Minot Police officers contacted both parents, identified as Kristina Hochsprung and Kyle Olson Gilbert.

After further investigation, Hochspurng and Kyle Gilbert were both arrested for Child Neglect, a Class C Felony.

Both transported to the Ward County Jail.