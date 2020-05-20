Helena Police Department News

Syndicated By: Montana News

On 05/19/20 at 1609 hours, an Officer responded to the area of Custer and Montana for a report of an individual walking in traffic.

At the conclusion of the investigation, a 31-year-old female was placed under arrest for obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a District Court warrant.

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 78 calls for service which included 2 accidents, 3 disorderly, 2 family disturbances, 4 suspicious, 5 thefts, 3 trespass, and 8 welfare checks.