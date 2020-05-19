Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Law And Motion Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

Judge Moses Presiding

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

DC 19-1566State of MT vJoann Marie OnstadIN-V MWPChange of Plea

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: 6/1/20

19-28324JC

Escape F

Devin Hateneck

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0608State of MT vSteven Craig PhillipsIN-VArraignment

(SOUZA)Co Atty-bdlPublic Defenders

20-28972

Deliberate Homicide(with Weapons Enhancement) F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0607State of MT vRobert Webster Knight JrIN-VArraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-camPublic Defenders

20-28971DM

Deliberate Homicide(with Weapons Enhancement) F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0604State of MT vBruce Edward BighailIN-VArraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

20-28969

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M

Ct3: Resisting Arrest M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0590State of MT vAnfernee Mitchell CaplettIN-VArraignment

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders

20-28951JW

Attempted Escape F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0596State of MT vRichard Morris LittlenestIN-VArraignment

(DAVIES)Co Atty-jefPublic Defenders

20-28959JW

Attempted Escape by Accountability F

See also: DC 18-1203 | 18-26304 | Sentencing - 05/21/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0605State of MT vJeremy James OsseIN-VArraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jefPublic Defenders

20-28970JW

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Office M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0606State of MT vStewart Templeton WilsonIN-VArraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty- Public Defenders

20-28967

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0778State of MT vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past

19-27487JC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 19-0982State of MT vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past

19-27663JC

Theft F

DC 19-0983State of MT vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past

19-27664JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-1271State of MT vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past

19-27963JC

Theft F

DC 19-1270State of MT vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past

19-27977JC

Theft F

DC 19-1554State of MT vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past

19-28300JC

Assault with Weapon F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 10-0671State of MT vRichard Allen BixbyIN-VPV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory Tomicich

10-17001

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Derrek Skinner

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1047State of MT vBrittany Marlene HartleyIN-VApr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD)Co Atty-tleJ. Gregory TomicichTR: Past

19-27748TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 20-0136State of MT vBrittany Marlene HartleyIN-VApr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD)Co Atty-tleJ. Gregory TomicichTR: 6/8/20

20-28470TS

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1024State of MT vMartin Ramos Albarran Jr.IN-VApr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(SOUZA)Co Atty-pdvA.K.A. Martin Albarran Ramos Jr

18-26135HC Public Defenders

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 18-0394State of MT vMartin Ramos Albarran Jr.IN-VApr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(SOUZA)Co Atty-pdvA.K.A. Martin Albarran Ramos Jr

18-25461 Public Defenders

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Jason R. Rude

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 12-0762State of MT vLeslie Ann EricksonIN-VBond Reduction

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarAnalicia PiancaDispo: 6/18/20

12-18571

Ct3: Burglary by Accountability F

Jamie Burson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0780State of MT vVernon Charles TsosieIN-VStatus Hearing

(MOSES)Co Atty-ezPublic Defenders

19-27503AV

Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F

DC 19-0633State of MT vVernon Charles TsosieIN-VStatus Hearing

(MOSES)Co Atty-ezJ. Gregory Tomicich

19-27324AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed

WALK – INS WILL BEGIN AT 10:00 AM

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0405State of MT vBrian Lee MorseArraignment

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders

20-28725JW

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 20-0406State of MT vBrian Lee MorseArraignment

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders

20-28724JW

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1567State of MT vCarlin Moses Iron MoccasinChange of Plea

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory TomicichTR: past

19-28311JW

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0522State of MT vTyler John BygrenChange of Plea

(MOSES)Co Atty-ezAnalicia PiancaTR: Past

18-25536AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Theft F

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M

Ct4: Resisting Arrest M

DC 19-1400State of MT vTyler John BygrenChange of Plea

(MOSES)Co Atty-ezAnalicia PiancaTR: Past

19-28129AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct5: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M

Heather Edwards

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0759State of MT vMason Anthony RobertsChange of Plea

(MOSES)Co Atty-ezNicole R. GallagherTR: Past

19-27467AV

Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0146State of MT vJohna Jean No Runner-SonnipSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-jyLayne ScheveckPSI

19-26860AV

Escape F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0586State of MT vBelle Josie StarrSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory TomicichPSI

19-27264JW

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Assault with Weapon F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 06-0365State of MT vJustin James BurshiaPV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory Tomicich

05-12522

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F

Josh Green

DC 19-0938State of MT vAllen Boyd HoffSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-jefAnalicia PiancaPSI Waived

19-27644JW

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed

DC 19-1166State of MT vAllen Boyd HoffSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-jefAnalicia PiancaPSI Waived

19-27866JW

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0062State of MT vClarissa Maria JeffersonSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-jefLayne ScheveckPSI

19-26775JW

Theft F

DC 19-0260State of MT vClarissa Maria JeffersonSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-jefLayne ScheveckPSI

19-26954TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0686State of MT vTiffany Jane KuckPV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory Tomicich

18-25593

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Melanie Etchemendy

See also: DC 19-0576 | 19-27253 | Jury Trial Reset - 05/11/2020

See also: DC 19-1279 | 19-28016 | Jury Trial Reset - 05/11/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0308State of MT vCassie Lee SmallSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarNicole R. GallagherPSI

15-21056JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 19-1483State of MT vCassie Lee SmallSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarNicole R. GallagherPSI

19-28235JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0260State of MT vPaul Michael LabriePV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarRobert L. Kelleher Jr.

16-22137

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 16-0261 State of MT vPaul Michael LabriePV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarRobert L. Kelleher Jr.

16-22209

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Shiloh Barrett

See also: DC 19-1457 | 19-28210 | Jury Trial - 05/11/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0299State of MT vJewel Ann RoundstonePV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarAnalicia Pianca

16-22271

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0309State of MT vJacob Allen SpindlowPV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory Tomicich

19-26996

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0592State of MT vJohn Corbett TorresPV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarAnalicia Pianca

14-20249

Partner or Family Member Assault F

Terry Boyd

See also: DC 19-1495 | 19-28252 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0143State of MT vJudith Eve WhitemanPV Rev Hrg/Srv PV Pet

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarNatasha Hammack

15-20887

Fraudulently Obtaining Dangerous Drugs F

Sabrina Allred

See also: DC 18-1536 | 18-26661 | Jury Trial Reset - 05/11/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0095State of MT vMichael Steven Vaith Srv Rev Re Petition

(MOSES)Co Atty-jyAnalicia PiancaTR: 7/6/20

19-26816AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-0050State of MT vMichael Steven VaithSrv Rev Rel Petition

(MOSES)Co Atty-jyAnalicia PiancaTR: 7/6/20

19-26759AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0886State of MT vDerrick Chandler LuceroApr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(HARRIS)Co Atty-slfGregory E. PaskellNTA by BPD

19-27601JC

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Partner or Family Member Assault F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0273State of MT vAlexander Leon HuetherRevoke Release Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJoel M. ThompsonSrv Rev Rel Petition

20-28611JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M

See also: DC 17-1170 | 17-24725 | PV Rev Hrg - 07/28/2020

See also: DC 17-1007 | 17-24537 | PV Rev Hrg - 07/28/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0320State of MT vJerrad S. MangusStatus of Counsel

(MOSES)Co Atty-bdlPublic Defenders

17-23702JW

Ct1: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Death or Personal Injuries F

Ct2: Negligent Vehicular Assault F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F