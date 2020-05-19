Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Law And Motion Cases

Judge Moses Presiding

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

DC 19-1566State of MT     vJoann Marie OnstadIN-V MWPChange of Plea

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: 6/1/20

19-28324JC

Escape F    

 

 

Devin Hateneck

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0608State of MT     vSteven Craig PhillipsIN-VArraignment

(SOUZA)Co Atty-bdlPublic Defenders

20-28972

Deliberate Homicide(with Weapons Enhancement) F   

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0607State of MT     vRobert Webster Knight JrIN-VArraignment

(TODD)  Co Atty-camPublic Defenders

20-28971DM

Deliberate Homicide(with Weapons Enhancement) F    

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0604State of MT     vBruce Edward BighailIN-VArraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

20-28969

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M

Ct3: Resisting Arrest M    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0590State of MT     vAnfernee Mitchell CaplettIN-VArraignment

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders

20-28951JW

Attempted Escape F    

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0596State of MT     vRichard Morris LittlenestIN-VArraignment

(DAVIES)Co Atty-jefPublic Defenders

20-28959JW

Attempted Escape by Accountability F    

 

 

See also: DC 18-1203 | 18-26304 | Sentencing - 05/21/2020

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0605State of MT     vJeremy James OsseIN-VArraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jefPublic Defenders

20-28970JW

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F 

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Office M     

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0606State of MT     vStewart Templeton WilsonIN-VArraignment

(DAVIES)  Co Atty- Public Defenders

20-28967

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F    

 

 

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0778State of MT     vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past

19-27487JC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

 

DC 19-0982State of MT     vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past

19-27663JC

Theft F    

 

 

 

DC 19-0983State of MT     vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past

19-27664JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 19-1271State of MT     vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past

19-27963JC

Theft F    

 

 

 

DC 19-1270State of MT     vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past

19-27977JC

Theft F    

 

 

 

DC 19-1554State of MT     vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past

19-28300JC

Assault with Weapon F    

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 10-0671State of MT     vRichard Allen BixbyIN-VPV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory Tomicich

10-17001

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

 

Derrek Skinner   

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

DC 19-1047State of MT     vBrittany Marlene HartleyIN-VApr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD)Co Atty-tleJ. Gregory TomicichTR: Past 

19-27748TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 20-0136State of MT     vBrittany Marlene HartleyIN-VApr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD)Co Atty-tleJ. Gregory TomicichTR: 6/8/20

20-28470TS

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1024State of MT     vMartin Ramos Albarran Jr.IN-VApr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(SOUZA)Co Atty-pdvA.K.A. Martin Albarran Ramos Jr

18-26135HC       Public Defenders

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

 

DC 18-0394State of MT     vMartin Ramos Albarran Jr.IN-VApr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(SOUZA)Co Atty-pdvA.K.A. Martin Albarran Ramos Jr

18-25461       Public Defenders

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Jason R. Rude

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 12-0762State of MT     vLeslie Ann EricksonIN-VBond Reduction

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarAnalicia PiancaDispo: 6/18/20

12-18571

Ct3: Burglary by Accountability F     

 

 

Jamie Burson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0780State of MT     vVernon Charles TsosieIN-VStatus Hearing

(MOSES)Co Atty-ezPublic Defenders

19-27503AV

Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F    

 

 

 

DC 19-0633State of MT     vVernon Charles TsosieIN-VStatus Hearing

(MOSES)Co Atty-ezJ. Gregory Tomicich

19-27324AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     to be dismissed

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M     to be dismissed

 

 

 

 

 

WALK – INS WILL BEGIN AT 10:00 AM 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0405State of MT     vBrian Lee MorseArraignment

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders

20-28725JW

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

 

DC 20-0406State of MT     vBrian Lee MorseArraignment

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders

20-28724JW

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1567State of MT     vCarlin Moses Iron MoccasinChange of Plea

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory TomicichTR: past

19-28311JW

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M     

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0522State of MT     vTyler John BygrenChange of Plea

(MOSES)Co Atty-ezAnalicia PiancaTR: Past 

18-25536AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Theft F     

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M     

Ct4: Resisting Arrest M     

 

 

DC 19-1400State of MT     vTyler John BygrenChange of Plea

(MOSES)Co Atty-ezAnalicia PiancaTR: Past 

19-28129AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct5: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M     

 

Heather Edwards

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0759State of MT     vMason Anthony RobertsChange of Plea

(MOSES)Co Atty-ezNicole R. GallagherTR: Past

19-27467AV

Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0146State of MT     vJohna Jean No Runner-SonnipSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-jyLayne ScheveckPSI

19-26860AV

Escape F    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0586State of MT     vBelle Josie StarrSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory TomicichPSI

19-27264JW

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Assault with Weapon F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 06-0365State of MT     vJustin James BurshiaPV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory Tomicich

05-12522

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

Josh Green

 

 

 

DC 19-0938State of MT     vAllen Boyd HoffSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-jefAnalicia PiancaPSI Waived

19-27644JW

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Or in the Alternative to 
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F     to be dismissed

 

 

DC 19-1166State of MT     vAllen Boyd HoffSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-jefAnalicia PiancaPSI Waived

19-27866JW

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Or in the Alternative to 
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F     to be dismissed

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0062State of MT     vClarissa Maria JeffersonSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-jefLayne ScheveckPSI

19-26775JW

Theft F    

 

 

 

DC 19-0260State of MT     vClarissa Maria JeffersonSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-jefLayne ScheveckPSI

19-26954TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle M     

 

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0686State of MT     vTiffany Jane KuckPV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory Tomicich

18-25593

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Melanie Etchemendy

See also: DC 19-0576 | 19-27253 | Jury Trial Reset - 05/11/2020
See also: DC 19-1279 | 19-28016 | Jury Trial Reset - 05/11/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0308State of MT     vCassie Lee SmallSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarNicole R. GallagherPSI

15-21056JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

 

DC 19-1483State of MT     vCassie Lee SmallSentencing

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarNicole R. GallagherPSI 

19-28235JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

DC 16-0260State of MT     vPaul Michael LabriePV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarRobert L. Kelleher Jr.

16-22137

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

 

DC 16-0261 State of MT     vPaul Michael LabriePV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarRobert L. Kelleher Jr.

16-22209

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

Shiloh Barrett

See also: DC 19-1457 | 19-28210 | Jury Trial - 05/11/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0299State of MT     vJewel Ann RoundstonePV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarAnalicia Pianca

16-22271

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0309State of MT     vJacob Allen SpindlowPV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory Tomicich

19-26996

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

 

 

Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0592State of MT     vJohn Corbett TorresPV Rev Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarAnalicia Pianca

14-20249

Partner or Family Member Assault F    

 

 

Terry Boyd

See also: DC 19-1495 | 19-28252 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0143State of MT     vJudith Eve WhitemanPV Rev Hrg/Srv PV Pet  

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarNatasha Hammack

15-20887

Fraudulently Obtaining Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

Sabrina Allred

See also: DC 18-1536 | 18-26661 | Jury Trial Reset - 05/11/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0095State of MT     vMichael Steven Vaith Srv Rev Re Petition

(MOSES)Co Atty-jyAnalicia PiancaTR: 7/6/20

19-26816AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 19-0050State of MT     vMichael Steven VaithSrv Rev Rel Petition

(MOSES)Co Atty-jyAnalicia PiancaTR: 7/6/20

19-26759AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0886State of MT     vDerrick Chandler LuceroApr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(HARRIS)Co Atty-slfGregory E. PaskellNTA by BPD

19-27601JC

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Partner or Family Member Assault F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0273State of MT     vAlexander Leon HuetherRevoke Release Hrg

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJoel M. ThompsonSrv Rev Rel Petition

20-28611JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M     

 

See also: DC 17-1170 | 17-24725 | PV Rev Hrg - 07/28/2020
See also: DC 17-1007 | 17-24537 | PV Rev Hrg - 07/28/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

DC 17-0320State of MT     vJerrad S. MangusStatus of Counsel

(MOSES)Co Atty-bdlPublic Defenders 

17-23702JW

Ct1: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Death or Personal Injuries F     

Ct2: Negligent Vehicular Assault F     

Or in the Alternative to 
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

