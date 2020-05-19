Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Law And Motion Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
Judge Moses Presiding
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
DC 19-1566State of MT vJoann Marie OnstadIN-V MWPChange of Plea
(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: 6/1/20
19-28324JC
Escape F
Devin Hateneck
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0608State of MT vSteven Craig PhillipsIN-VArraignment
(SOUZA)Co Atty-bdlPublic Defenders
20-28972
Deliberate Homicide(with Weapons Enhancement) F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0607State of MT vRobert Webster Knight JrIN-VArraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-camPublic Defenders
20-28971DM
Deliberate Homicide(with Weapons Enhancement) F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0604State of MT vBruce Edward BighailIN-VArraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders
20-28969
Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M
Ct3: Resisting Arrest M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0590State of MT vAnfernee Mitchell CaplettIN-VArraignment
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders
20-28951JW
Attempted Escape F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0596State of MT vRichard Morris LittlenestIN-VArraignment
(DAVIES)Co Atty-jefPublic Defenders
20-28959JW
Attempted Escape by Accountability F
See also: DC 18-1203 | 18-26304 | Sentencing - 05/21/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0605State of MT vJeremy James OsseIN-VArraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jefPublic Defenders
20-28970JW
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Office M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0606State of MT vStewart Templeton WilsonIN-VArraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty- Public Defenders
20-28967
Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0778State of MT vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea
(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past
19-27487JC
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 19-0982State of MT vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea
(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past
19-27663JC
Theft F
DC 19-0983State of MT vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea
(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past
19-27664JC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-1271State of MT vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea
(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past
19-27963JC
Theft F
DC 19-1270State of MT vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea
(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past
19-27977JC
Theft F
DC 19-1554State of MT vJasa Rae PendillIN-VChange of Plea
(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfNatasha HammackTR: past
19-28300JC
Assault with Weapon F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 10-0671State of MT vRichard Allen BixbyIN-VPV Rev Hrg
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory Tomicich
10-17001
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Derrek Skinner
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1047State of MT vBrittany Marlene HartleyIN-VApr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(TODD)Co Atty-tleJ. Gregory TomicichTR: Past
19-27748TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 20-0136State of MT vBrittany Marlene HartleyIN-VApr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(TODD)Co Atty-tleJ. Gregory TomicichTR: 6/8/20
20-28470TS
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1024State of MT vMartin Ramos Albarran Jr.IN-VApr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(SOUZA)Co Atty-pdvA.K.A. Martin Albarran Ramos Jr
18-26135HC Public Defenders
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 18-0394State of MT vMartin Ramos Albarran Jr.IN-VApr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(SOUZA)Co Atty-pdvA.K.A. Martin Albarran Ramos Jr
18-25461 Public Defenders
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jason R. Rude
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 12-0762State of MT vLeslie Ann EricksonIN-VBond Reduction
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarAnalicia PiancaDispo: 6/18/20
12-18571
Ct3: Burglary by Accountability F
Jamie Burson
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0780State of MT vVernon Charles TsosieIN-VStatus Hearing
(MOSES)Co Atty-ezPublic Defenders
19-27503AV
Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F
DC 19-0633State of MT vVernon Charles TsosieIN-VStatus Hearing
(MOSES)Co Atty-ezJ. Gregory Tomicich
19-27324AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed
WALK – INS WILL BEGIN AT 10:00 AM
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0405State of MT vBrian Lee MorseArraignment
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders
20-28725JW
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 20-0406State of MT vBrian Lee MorseArraignment
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders
20-28724JW
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1567State of MT vCarlin Moses Iron MoccasinChange of Plea
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory TomicichTR: past
19-28311JW
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0522State of MT vTyler John BygrenChange of Plea
(MOSES)Co Atty-ezAnalicia PiancaTR: Past
18-25536AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft F
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M
Ct4: Resisting Arrest M
DC 19-1400State of MT vTyler John BygrenChange of Plea
(MOSES)Co Atty-ezAnalicia PiancaTR: Past
19-28129AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct5: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M
Heather Edwards
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0759State of MT vMason Anthony RobertsChange of Plea
(MOSES)Co Atty-ezNicole R. GallagherTR: Past
19-27467AV
Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0146State of MT vJohna Jean No Runner-SonnipSentencing
(MOSES)Co Atty-jyLayne ScheveckPSI
19-26860AV
Escape F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0586State of MT vBelle Josie StarrSentencing
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory TomicichPSI
19-27264JW
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Assault with Weapon F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 06-0365State of MT vJustin James BurshiaPV Rev Hrg
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory Tomicich
05-12522
Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Josh Green
DC 19-0938State of MT vAllen Boyd HoffSentencing
(MOSES)Co Atty-jefAnalicia PiancaPSI Waived
19-27644JW
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed
DC 19-1166State of MT vAllen Boyd HoffSentencing
(MOSES)Co Atty-jefAnalicia PiancaPSI Waived
19-27866JW
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0062State of MT vClarissa Maria JeffersonSentencing
(MOSES)Co Atty-jefLayne ScheveckPSI
19-26775JW
Theft F
DC 19-0260State of MT vClarissa Maria JeffersonSentencing
(MOSES)Co Atty-jefLayne ScheveckPSI
19-26954TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0686State of MT vTiffany Jane KuckPV Rev Hrg
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory Tomicich
18-25593
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Melanie Etchemendy
See also: DC 19-0576 | 19-27253 | Jury Trial Reset - 05/11/2020
See also: DC 19-1279 | 19-28016 | Jury Trial Reset - 05/11/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0308State of MT vCassie Lee SmallSentencing
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarNicole R. GallagherPSI
15-21056JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 19-1483State of MT vCassie Lee SmallSentencing
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarNicole R. GallagherPSI
19-28235JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0260State of MT vPaul Michael LabriePV Rev Hrg
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarRobert L. Kelleher Jr.
16-22137
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 16-0261 State of MT vPaul Michael LabriePV Rev Hrg
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarRobert L. Kelleher Jr.
16-22209
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shiloh Barrett
See also: DC 19-1457 | 19-28210 | Jury Trial - 05/11/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0299State of MT vJewel Ann RoundstonePV Rev Hrg
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarAnalicia Pianca
16-22271
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Karri Eik
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0309State of MT vJacob Allen SpindlowPV Rev Hrg
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory Tomicich
19-26996
Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Laura McKee
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 14-0592State of MT vJohn Corbett TorresPV Rev Hrg
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarAnalicia Pianca
14-20249
Partner or Family Member Assault F
Terry Boyd
See also: DC 19-1495 | 19-28252 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0143State of MT vJudith Eve WhitemanPV Rev Hrg/Srv PV Pet
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarNatasha Hammack
15-20887
Fraudulently Obtaining Dangerous Drugs F
Sabrina Allred
See also: DC 18-1536 | 18-26661 | Jury Trial Reset - 05/11/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0095State of MT vMichael Steven Vaith Srv Rev Re Petition
(MOSES)Co Atty-jyAnalicia PiancaTR: 7/6/20
19-26816AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-0050State of MT vMichael Steven VaithSrv Rev Rel Petition
(MOSES)Co Atty-jyAnalicia PiancaTR: 7/6/20
19-26759AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0886State of MT vDerrick Chandler LuceroApr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(HARRIS)Co Atty-slfGregory E. PaskellNTA by BPD
19-27601JC
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Partner or Family Member Assault F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0273State of MT vAlexander Leon HuetherRevoke Release Hrg
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJoel M. ThompsonSrv Rev Rel Petition
20-28611JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
See also: DC 17-1170 | 17-24725 | PV Rev Hrg - 07/28/2020
See also: DC 17-1007 | 17-24537 | PV Rev Hrg - 07/28/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0320State of MT vJerrad S. MangusStatus of Counsel
(MOSES)Co Atty-bdlPublic Defenders
17-23702JW
Ct1: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Death or Personal Injuries F
Ct2: Negligent Vehicular Assault F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F
