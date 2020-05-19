Want To Have Personnel Records Of The Los Angeles Police Personnel Records? You Can, But Only Disclosable Documents

May 19, 2020

Effective January 1, 2019, Senate Bill 1421 (SB 1421) amended Penal Code Section 832.7 which generally made all peace officer personnel records and information confidential and exempt from disclosure, except by motion in a criminal, civil, or administrative action. SB 1421 created exceptions from those general confidentiality requirements for the following categories of peace officer personnel and police investigatory records:


(A) records relating to the report, investigation, or findings of (i) an incident regarding an officer-involved shooting; or (ii) an incident involving the use of force by an officer resulting in death or great bodily injury;

(B) records relating to an incident involving a sustained finding of sexual assault by an officer involving a member of the public; and

(C) records relating to an incident involving a sustained finding of dishonesty by an officer directly related to the reporting, investigation, or prosecution of a crime or an investigation of misconduct by another officer.

Pen. Code § 832.7(b)(1)(A)-(C).  These records are now available for public inspection and/or copying pursuant to the California Public Records Act (Cal. Govt. Code section 6250, et seq., or the “CPRA”).

 

 

 

 

 

 

