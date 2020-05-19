The Family Of Shad Gaspard And Los Angeles Police Department Asking For The Public's Help

Syndicated by: Montana News

Los AngelesCalifornia: The family of Shad Gaspard and the Los Angeles Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Mr. Shad Gaspard was last seen by a Los Angeles County lifeguard on May 17, 2020, around 3:40 p.m., as he swam in the Pacific Ocean approximately 50 yards from Venice Beach in the county of Los Angeles. When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea.

Mr. Shad Gaspard is described as a 39-year-old male black with a bald head and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet 6 inches and weighs 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing black and gray shorts and has tattoos on his right shoulder and left chest.

If you have seen or have any information regarding Mr. Shad Gaspard, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)