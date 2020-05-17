Radical Socialist Democrat Montana Senator John Tester Endorsed "Obama Gate" Joe Biden---Montana Democrat Gov Bullock Comfortable With "ObamaGate" Crimes

Syndicated by: Montana News

Despite Tara Reade's credible sexual harassment and assault allegations against Joe Biden, Senator Tester just endorsed the former Vice President.



The question is now – Where does Governor Bullock stand on Joe Biden?



So far, the Governor has toed the Schumer-Pelosi Democrat line of blanketly accepting Biden's word that nothing happened with Tara Reade, and even praised Biden for delivering on transparency.



Yet, Bullock applied a much different standard for Brett Kavanaugh, when he called for an investigation and a pause until all of the facts were made available.



Montanans deserve to know: Will Governor Bullock abide by the standard he set for Justice Kavanaugh and wait to endorse Biden until we have all of the facts, or is he comfortable overlooking this credible accusation and endorsing Joe Biden's campaign for President?