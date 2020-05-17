Maria Perez Booked At Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center For 20001(a)VC, Felony Hit and Run, a Felony Warrant, 2-Misdemeanor Warrants, Booking No.593388.

Syndicated by: Montana News

Los Angeles California: On May 7, 2020, at approximately 1:50 a.m., a 51-year old male Black pedestrian was walking on the 1600 block of East 7th Street and was struck by a vehicle. The driver failed to stop to render aid and failed to identify herself. The driver was caught by surveillance video parking the vehicle at Gladys Avenue and 6th Street. The driver exited and moments later re-entered her vehicle and drive off.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of family by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office.

The vehicle is a white 2004-2006 Scion xB. It has damage to the windshield, hood, front bumper, and possibly red paint transfer on the front bumper from the shopping cart the pedestrian was pushing. The Scion also has a sun roof and black rims. The driver appears to be a Female White or Hispanic, Blond or Brown short hair, 5’06” to 5’08”, 120lbs to 140lbs, wearing a multi-color sun dress with patterns, and was wearing flat shoes or sandals. The driver appears to be between 40 to 50 years old.

May 17, 2020 NR20094rc

Update #3

On May 17, 2020, around 1:50 a.m., a Central Area Patrol Sergeant located a white 2005 Scion xB, around Gladys Avenue and 6th Street, and was occupied by a female.

The vehicle and female matched the description of the Fatal Hit and Run vehicle that collided into Byern Smith and killed him.

Central Patrol Officers stopped and detained 59-year old Maria Perez of Bell Gardens.

The Detectives’ investigation revealed that Maria Perez was the driver who collided with Byern Smith and fled the scene without rendering aid or identifying herself as require by law.

Maria Perez was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center for 20001(a)VC, Felony Hit and Run, a Felony Warrant and 2-Misdemeanor Warrants, Booking No.593388.

Maria Perez’s bail is $0.00 as set by Los Angeles County Emergency COVID-19 Directive.