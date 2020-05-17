L.A. Detective Arrest 39-Year-Old,Ying Lien Wang, For Selling Covid-19 Test Kits Not Approved By The Federal Drug Administration.

May 18, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News
Los Angeles California: The Los Angeles Police Department's Commercial Crimes Division, Intellectual Property Crimes Unit (IPCU), announce the arrest of a suspect for selling Covid-19 test kits that have not been approved by the Federal Drug Administration.

On May 12, 2020, around 2:00 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department's Commercial Crimes Division, Intellectual Property Crimes Unit, in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) served a search warrant near the 800 block of Broadway Avenue in the city of Santa Monica. Detectives arrested Ying Lien Wang, 39-years-old, for selling Covid-19 test kits that have not been approved by the Federal Drug Administration.

Investigators conducted three undercover buys and surveilled the suspect before her subsequent arrest for a violation of 17500 Business and Professions Code-False Advertising. The suspect sold her products on Craigslist. None of the Covid-19 test kits recovered had been tested to meet United States safety standards and could pose a risk to anyone using them. Investigators recovered 61 non-approved Covid-19 test kits. There will be additional pending charges are for 109920 Health and Safety Code.

Residents are reminded that Los Angeles is offering free coronavirus testing to all, you may obtain one, free of charge by logging in to covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Cheyenne Police Investigating Fatality Crash

May 18, 2020

Los Angles Police Asking For Public's Help In Finding 44-Year-Old Muriel Carolina Vallejos NR20104dm

May 18, 2020

Maria Perez Booked At Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center For 20001(a)VC, Felony Hit and Run, a Felony Warrant, 2-Misdemeanor Warrants, Booking...

May 18, 2020

Radical Socialist Democrat Montana Senator John Tester Endorsed "Obama Gate" Joe Biden---Montana Democrat Gov Bullock Comfortable With "...

May 18, 2020

Helena Montana Police Department News

May 18, 2020

The Real Climate Science Deniers: Man-made Climate Crisis Promoters Reject Inconvenient Evidence Of Natural Climate Change

May 18, 2020

Don't Confuse US Women's Soccer With The Facts

May 18, 2020

L.A. Detective Arrest 39-Year-Old,Ying Lien Wang, For Selling Covid-19 Test Kits Not Approved By The Federal Drug Administration.

May 18, 2020

L.A. City Officer-Involved Shooting On South East Division NRF019-20BM

May 18, 2020

Early Morning High Speed Pursuit In Billings

May 15, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic