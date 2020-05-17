L.A. City Officer-Involved Shooting On South East Division NRF019-20BM



Los Angeles California: Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved-Shooting (OIS) that occurred Thursday afternoon.



On May 14, 2020, around 12:43 p.m., Southeast Area patrol officers responded to a radio call of shots fired in the 700 block of W. 123rd Street. The Person Reporting (PR) called on behalf of her neighbor, who stated her son had a gun and was attempting to kill her daughter.

Upon arrival, the officers set up containment and made contact with the suspect over the phone. While speaking with the suspect, the officers learned that he was armed with a gun and had fired a round into a door inside the residence. In addition, the suspect was refusing to allow his sister to exit the location.



The suspect eventually exited the location armed with a revolver and an OIS occurred. The suspect was struck by gunfire and succumbed to his injuries at scene.



No officers were injured during the incident and a loaded revolver was recovered at the scene.



LAPD's specialized Force Investigation Division (FID) responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses and collecting forensic evidence. A representative from the Office of the Inspector General and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office also responded and monitored the investigation.

The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police and the Board of Police Commissioners and the Office of the Inspector General to determine the thoroughness and accuracy of the investigation and whether the use of deadly force complied with the LAPD's policies and procedures.

Additionally, representatives from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office who responded to the scene will review the subsequent FID investigation; evidence collected and witness statements to determine if the force used by the officer(s) violated any criminal laws.

