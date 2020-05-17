Helena Montana Police Department News

May 18, 2020

On 05/16/20 at 0905 hours, an Officer responded to the 1800 block of Missoula for a report of a possible no contact order violation.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 42-year-old female was placed under arrest for a no contact order violation.

 

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 62 calls for service which included 4 disorderly, 2 family disturbances, 6 suspicious, 4 theft/frauds, 2 trespass, and 4 welfare checks.



