Traditional Peace Officer's Memorial Ceremony To Be Digitil This Year Due To COVID-19

May 15, 2020

Montana News

 

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Montana Law Enforcement Community will not be holding our traditional Peace Officer’s Memorial Ceremony, which was planned to be held in Bozeman this week.

 

In order to honor our Law Enforcement brothers and sisters who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and to those who have and continue to serve, Agencies from around the state have joined together to create a video, to share with all of you. 

 

The link to the 2020 LE Memorial Video is below.  Currently it is being held in private mode so you will not be able to access it yet.  The link will be unlocked at noon today, so everyone can access it.  

 

https://youtu.be/ESvbZRgMLR8

 

Sheriff Linder stated  "A special Thank You to Captain Shane Franz and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, for taking the lead on this project."

 

 

