Homicide in Ballantine Montana During Early Morning Hours

According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office a murder took place at the Long-branch Trailer Court in Ballantine Montana.

Sheriff Detectives are investigating the homicide that was reported to have occurred approximately 6:00 this morning.

The suspected shooter, an adult male, was identified and was just located on East I road at 0840 this morning.

The male suspect37-year-old Craig Phillips, was taken into custody.

The victim is an adult female although no further information is being released at this time.

UPDATE: 5-15-20

4:10PM

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide at the Arrow Creek Trailer Court at 2134 West Arrow Creek in Ballantine. The Trailer Park was previously referred to as the Longbranch Trailer court, which is incorrect.

The suspect is identified as Stephen Craig Phillips, age 37, who resides in the same trailer court but at a different residence. Phillips was found by deputies as he was walking on East I road a few miles from the crime scene.

Phillips has been booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on charges of probation violation and deliberate homicide.

The name of the victim or other details are not being released at this time.