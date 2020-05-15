Early Morning High Speed Pursuit In Billings

Syndicated by: Montana News

This incident started near 11th North on 27th street when a Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a car that was reportedly driving erratically and running red lights. The vehicle drove through an alley and as the Deputy approached the alley from the other end, the vehicle drove towards him, hitting his car and causing what appears to be minor damage.

The vehicle then fled. Given the area of downtown, the Deputy did not pursue the vehicle. Approximately 20 minutes later, while the first crash was being investigated, the suspect vehicle drove by the area and another Deputy attempted a traffic stop and short pursuit, which was terminated.

A short time later, the original Deputy spotted the vehicle going into an alley near 4th south and 25th. When he attempted another traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle put the car in reverse and rammed to patrol car a second time. The vehicle fled the area and attempted to cross the median at 27th and 5th south. The vehicle was disabled and the driver ran on foot.

The driver was apprehended and arrested. The driver is Charlie Bellrock, an 18-year-old female from Billings. She was taken to jail, processed for DUI and charged with felony criminal endangerment. She is still in jail this morning.

Two Juveniles who were in the car were transported to the hospital to be checked out. They were released to family members.

The deputy was not injured and I do not have any information about the condition of the two juveniles. We do not yet have an estimate of damages to the patrol car but the deputy was able to drive it away.