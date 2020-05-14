Murder in Minot N.D.

Syndicated by: Montana News

Summary Of Circumstances Surrounding Incident:

In the evening hours of May 13, 2020 Officers responded to a report of a shooting outside of a South West Minot address.

Minot Police Officers administered aid to the victim, and the victim was transported to Trinity Hospital by Community Ambulance.

According to sources, short time later, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation revealed that suspect Damion Colvin, and the victim knew each other well and were involved in a physical altercation prior to the shooting.

Officers took Damion Colvin into custody and later charged him with Murder (NDCC 12.1-16-01).

He is being held without bond at the Ward County Jail pending his appearance in court.

The name of the victim in this matter is being withheld to give family time to make notifications. This is an ongoing investigation and no further details can be shared at this time.