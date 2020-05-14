Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

5/13/20 @ 11:08pm Officers were called to investigate a male attempting to burglarize a business in the 900 blk of East Lyndale.

Officers located the suspect – a 51 yr old Helena male - a short distance away and arrested him for Burglary.

He was booked at the detention center. There was no damage to the business nor any items taken during the burglary attempt.

On May 13th, Helena PD officers responded to 89 calls for service, including 2 traffic crashes, 9 animal control related incidents, 1 burglary, 3 thefts, and 9 disorderly conduct/disturbances.