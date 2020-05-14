Billings Man Justin Allen Hickson Arrested For Assault (PFMA)

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man Justin Allen Hickson was arrested and charged with PFMA (Partner Family Member Assault), his first offense.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Deputies dispatched to the address of 2616 Old Hardin Road #42 for a strangulation and assault 911 call.

Once Deputies arrived at the above-reported address, Deputies met by Justin Allen Hickson. Hickson stated that he had a"great day with his kids at the river." Later Hickson noted that he had a couple of drinks. When he had arrived back at home, his "Crazy baby momma," became upset and mad at him for forgetting to bring her cigarettes.

Both Justin Hickson and his "baby momma" got into a verbal fight. His crazy "baby momma" picked up a DVD player and threw it at him, which struck hi right side of his face.

Justin Allen Hickson, in self-defense, pushed B.H., also referred to as "crazy baby momma" to the ground, where he held her there until she would stop freaking out.

Eventually, he admits that he let her get up off the ground. "crazy baby momma" wanted to use his phone since she did not have her phone on her. Justin Hickson loaned her his phone, and she started to call 911 using his phone.

Justin Hickson told Deputies that this type of behavior of hers "happens every night" and that she (B.H.) is bothering the entire neighborhood with her craziness.

Hickson stated that he and B.H. are just roommates now.

Hickson stated that he allows her to sleep in the bedroom while he sleeps on the couch.

Deputy Simpson could smell alcohol coming from Justin Hickson and noticed that there were no injuries on the side of Hickson's face.

Both Hickson and B.H. had been dating off and on since they were 14 years old and that they currently are sharing custody of one child together. She claims that this was not the first time that Hickson had assaulted over the many years.

B.H. cried when she told Deputy Simpson that she feared that she "won't make it out," next time. Her eldest daughter witnessed the whole thing.

And that her youngest daughter did not witness anything.

The Deputies that responded were Deputy Simpson, Turner, and Brutlag.