Minot North Dakota Re-opens Municipal Court May 18, 2020. COVID-19 Threat Minimal

May 13, 2020

Montana News

 

 

Minot’s Municipal Court will reopen on May 18, and there will be noticeable changes to the op- eration of the court.

Municipal Court Clerk of Court Judy Mathson said signs outside the west side of the Municipal Auditorium will guide visitors to the proper entrance, which has changed. Once inside, visitors will be directed to an office to check in before waiting in the hallway to be called into court.

 

“We will be open, but it’s not business as usual,” Mathson said. “We do have some restrictions.”

 

Mathson said only people with scheduled court appearances on each specific date should attend court. Those with court appearances should attend alone if possible, wear a protective mask if possible, maintain social distancing, and use available hand sanitizing stations. The designated entrance on the building’s west side will be open from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. for court appear- ances scheduled at 9 a.m. or 9:30 a.m.

 

“We are prepared for and we will adhere to Centers for Disease Control recommendations for physical distancing,” said Municipal Judge Ashley Beall. “We think it’s important to resume our operations, and we will be doing everything we can to ensure everyone is safe.”

 

Court appearances are scheduled Monday through Thursday, but the Municipal Court office is accessible by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 701-857-4759.

 

With the Municipal Court lobby still closed to the public, there are three alternative methods for making payments:

  •   Via phone with Visa or MasterCard at 701-857-4759

  •   By mail: Minot Municipal Court, PO Box 5006, Minot, ND, 58702

  •   Drop box: Public entrance on the east side of the Minot Police Department

