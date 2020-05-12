Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case updates

May 12, 2020

Montana news

 

 

 

Dc-15-963: State v. Adams:    Continued to 7/7/20

 

DC-20-14: State v. Abad:   Vacated as Defendant has posted bond

 

DC-17-352: State v. Mitts-Swindler:  Vacated as Omni was held 3/31/20

 

DC-20-352: State v. Downer:    Reset to 5/20 at 10:00am in room 401

 

DC-20-351: State v. Lipes:     Reset to 5/20 at 10:00 am in room 401

 

DC-20-350 State v. Ruschman-Douglas:   Reset to 5/20 at 10: am in room 401

 

DC-19-1567:  State v. Iron Moccasin:     Reset to Judge Moses’s 5/19 law and motion

 

DC-18-1228: State v. Evans:     Defense filed Motion to Continue- will be reset

 

DC-16-1269: State v. Medicine Horse:   Defense filed Motion to Continue- will be reset

 

DC-16-1030: State v. Hill:       Defense filed motion to continue- will be reset.

 

DC-14-946, 999, 895: State v. Caylon:      Will be vacated due to no contact

 

DC-17-1221: State v. Parker      Will be reset to 7/7/20

 

DC-16-976: State v. Youngbear:    Defense filed motion to continue, will be reset.

 

DC-14-76): State v. DeBuff:     Reset to Judge Todd’s May 18 law and motion

 

DC-19-305 State v. Tiger-Stevens:    Vacate Status Hearing & Reset to July 21 at 10:30am.

 

