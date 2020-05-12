Multiple Shots In The Ancabide Lane And Miller Creek Area, Victim In Critical Condition

May 12, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

By: Donald Cypher investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Missoula, MT (May 12, 2020) – On the evening of May 11, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an individual laying in Ancabide Lane in the Miller Creek area.  The victim, currently in critical condition, was located and had been shot multiple times.  Sheriff’s deputies worked through the night and have identified a person of interest and are currently working to make contact.

 

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office requests the public avoid the area of Ryman and North 3rd Street.  At this time, there are no other areas of concern.

 

City of Missoula Police Department is assisting. 

 

 Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information of the location of Zakai Houck, also known as Kai William, a person of interest in a shooting on Ancabide Lane on the evening of May 11.  

 

20-year-old Houck is 5’11” approximately 150 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.  He is considered armed and dangerous.

 

If you have seen or know of the location of Zakai Houck please call 911.  You can also call Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 258-4810.

