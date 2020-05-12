Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

5/11/20 @ 11:45am Officers cited and released a 32 yr old Billings female for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs at a business in the 2000 blk of Prospect Avenue.

On May 11th, HPD officers responded to 76 calls for service, including 2 traffic crashes, 3 animal control related incidents, 5 disturbance calls and made 15 traffic stops for various offenses.