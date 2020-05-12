Educational Media Foundation Launches Accessmore.com Podcast Platform For Faith-Focused Podcasts

Syndicated by: Montana News

ROCKLIN, CALIFORNIA – May 12, 2020 – Educational Media Foundation (EMF) – parent of K-LOVE, Air1 and WTA Media – is taking a step in a new direction with the May 18 launch of accessmore, an online podcast platform featuring a growing library of on demand, faith-based podcasts.

“Since joining EMF last year, we’ve been developing opportunities in new media to reach more people with quality, faith-based content,” said CEO Bill Reeves. “We were already among the top 10 U.S.-based audio streaming companies. Accessmore is the next major step into that burgeoning segment.”

Accessmore will feature nationally known Christian teachers, authors, speakers and entertainers sharing content designed to inform and inspire. Just a sample of the podcasts include Dare to Be with Grammy-nominated singer Natalie Grant and Charlotte Gambill; Equip and Empower from Christine Caine, founder of Propel Women; Hey, It’s the Luskos with Levi and Jennie Lusko; Rebecca St. James Family & Friends; and Into the Portal from Elevation eKids.

The podcast offerings at launch will cover a wide array of content of interest to faith audiences including:

Religion and Spirituality

Science

Society and Culture

Music

Kids and Family

Business

And much more

Get an early preview now of the accessmore platform at accessmore.com, with full access to all the podcasts on the app available for download soon on Apple or Android.

Launching accessmore is a natural step for EMF as it debuts its distribution in podcasting. More than 104 million Americans – 37 percent of the population – listens to a podcast monthly, according to PodcastHosting.org. About 68 million listen weekly.

Podcast listeners cover every age demographic. And of the 104 million monthly listeners, 41 percent earn over $75,000 a year vs. 29 percent for the nation at large.

Accessmore will be continually adding new podcasts, said Rahny Taylor, accessmore director.

“As podcasting continues to explode, I’m excited that we can increase the offering of faith-based content,” Taylor said. “The goal of this ever-expanding platform is to give listeners a place to accessmore on themes that interest, grow and entertain.”