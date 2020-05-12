Burglary In SE Minot North Dakota

.

Syndicated: Montana News

SUMMARY OF CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING INCIDENT: On 05/12/20 at approximately 0122 officers responded to a burglar alarm at a southeast Minot business.

The first officer on scene located a male attempting to leave the business and established a perimeter, containing the suspects.

FREY was apprehended as he attempted to flee the opposite site of the business, carrying a crow bar and wearing a non-COVID type mask.

RAMOS also fled and was taken into custody following a foot pursuit and brief search of the surrounding area.

Evidence was located inside indicating the males had attempted to break into a safe.

FREY was arrested for Burglary- C Felony, and Wearing Mask During Commission of Criminal Offense- A Misdemeanor. RAMOS was arrested for Burglary- C Felony, and Refusal to Halt - A Misdemeanor.