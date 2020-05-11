Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

Judge Knisely Presiding

DC 20-0553 State of MT v Marte Albert Krebs IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

20-28917 AV

Ct1: Assault on a Minor F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - 3rd or Subsequent M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0520 State of MT v James Ernest Link IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

20-28872 AP

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0505 State of MT v Earl Shane Miller IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders

20-28861 GB

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0487 State of MT v Daniel Lee Rogers IN-V Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

20-28839 JW

Ct1: Incest F

Ct2: Incest F

Ct3: Incest F

Ct4: Incest F

Ct5: Incest F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0217 State of MT v James Alex Turner Jr IN-V Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter PSI

19-26919 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 20-0471 | 20-28816 | Jury Trial - 08/24/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1050 State of MT v Colby Tanner Zier IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack

18-26029

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Jason R. Rude

See also: DC 19-1564 | 19-28308 | Jury Trial - 05/04/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WALK-INS 10:00AM

DC 20-0445 State of MT v Adam Anthony Honomichl Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders NTA by YCSO

20-28779 JW

Ct1: Criminal Mischief F

Ct2: Disorderly Conduct M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0379 State of MT v Nancy Jo Jackson-McKeen Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am A.K.A. Nancy Jo Jackson NTA given by BPD on 3-29 for

20-28697 DM Public Defenders JC. Letter mailed for DC apr.

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

See also: DC 19-0019 | 18-26682 | PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond - 06/08/2020

DC 19-1111 State of MT v Nancy Jo Jackson-McKeen Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am A.K.A. Nancy Jo Jackson PSI

19-27817 DM Matthew C. Claus

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

See also: DC 19-0019 | 18-26682 | PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond - 06/08/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0537 State of MT v Shaun Martin Pay Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders NTA by BPD

20-28893 AV

Burglary F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0538 State of MT v Alex Joel Plante Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders NTA by BPD

20-28827 TS

Theft F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0392 State of MT v Caroline Dee Tobacco Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-tle Darcy Critchfield NTA given by BPD on 3-21-20.

20-28670 TS

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Per Se with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0481 State of MT v August Suzanne Baird Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-mrg Natasha Hammack TR: Past

17-23928 AP

Exploitation of an Older Person (Common Scheme) F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1246 State of MT v Kayla Ann Whiting Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-heb Public Defenders NTA served on DEF @ Richland

19-27983 JC Co Detention Facility

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1435 State of MT v Marlena Sunshine Bigday Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-jy Nicole R. Gallagher TR: Past

19-28167 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Obstructing Justice F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1092 State of MT v Jacinta Faith Bigleggins Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Vincent Salminen

19-27814 JC

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F to be dismissed

Ct3: Aggravated Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0672 State of MT v Ashley Helen Willett PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack

11-17698

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Mary Aggers

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1295 State of MT v Michel Anthony Grendahl Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Caleb A. Egbert

19-27981 DM

Theft Possession of Stolen Property F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0848 State of MT v Shean Moore Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack

16-22873

Ct1: Forgery (Common Scheme) F

Ct2: Exploitation of an Older Person (Common Scheme) F

Breanne Lewis

See also: DC 19-1474 | 19-28230 | Jury Trial Reset - 07/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0990 State of MT v Danielle Gignac Apr BW

(KNISELY) Co Atty-heb Analicia Pianca Reset TR

18-26081 JC

Attempted Theft F

DC 19-0388 State of MT v Danielle Gignac Apr BW

(KNISELY) Co Atty-heb Analicia Pianca Reset TR

19-27107 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0196 State of MT v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am

19-26893 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-0198 State of MT v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am

19-26904 DM

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Assault on a Peace Officer F

Ct3: Theft F

Ct4: Resisting Arrest M

Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M

Ct6: Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance M

Ct7: Drive on other than Right-Hand Roadway of Divided Hwy M

Ct8: Seatbelt Violation O

Ct9: Resisting Arrest M

Ct10: Criminal Trespass to Property M

DC 19-1009 State of MT v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am

19-27730 DM

Ct1: Burglary F

Ct2: Burglary F

Ct3: Burglary F

Ct4: Criminal Mischief M

Ct5: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M

Ct6: Theft 3rd Offense M

Ct7: Criminal Mischief M

Ct8: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M

Ct9: Theft 3rd Offense M

Ct10: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M

Ct11: Criminal Mischief M

Ct12: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M

DC 19-1007 State of MT v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am

19-27729 DM

Ct1: Burglary F

Ct2: Criminal Mischief M

Ct3: Burglary F

Ct4: Criminal Mischief M

Ct5: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M

Ct6: Theft 3rd Offense M

DC 19-1006 State of MT v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am

19-27689 DM

Burglary F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------