Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

May 11, 2020

Montana News

 

 

Judge Knisely Presiding

DC 20-0553 State of MT     v Marte Albert Krebs IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

20-28917 AV

Ct1: Assault on a Minor F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - 3rd or Subsequent M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0520 State of MT     v James Ernest Link IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

20-28872 AP

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0505 State of MT     v Earl Shane Miller IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders

20-28861 GB

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F     

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0487 State of MT     v Daniel Lee Rogers IN-V Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

20-28839 JW

Ct1: Incest F     

Ct2: Incest F     

Ct3: Incest F     

Ct4: Incest F     

Ct5: Incest F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0217 State of MT     v James Alex Turner Jr IN-V Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter PSI

19-26919 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

See also: DC 20-0471 | 20-28816 | Jury Trial - 08/24/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1050           State of MT     v        Colby Tanner Zier           IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack

18-26029

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

 

Jason R. Rude

See also: DC 19-1564 | 19-28308 | Jury Trial - 05/04/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

WALK-INS 10:00AM

 

DC 20-0445 State of MT     v Adam Anthony Honomichl Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders NTA by YCSO

20-28779 JW

Ct1: Criminal Mischief F     

Ct2: Disorderly Conduct M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0379 State of MT     v Nancy Jo Jackson-McKeen Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am A.K.A. Nancy Jo Jackson NTA given by BPD on 3-29 for 

20-28697 DM         Public Defenders JC. Letter mailed for DC apr.

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

See also: DC 19-0019 | 18-26682 | PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond - 06/08/2020

 

DC 19-1111 State of MT     v Nancy Jo Jackson-McKeen Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am A.K.A. Nancy Jo Jackson PSI

19-27817 DM       Matthew C. Claus

Ct1: Theft F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

See also: DC 19-0019 | 18-26682 | PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond - 06/08/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0537 State of MT     v Shaun Martin Pay Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders NTA by BPD

20-28893 AV

Burglary F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0538 State of MT     v Alex Joel Plante Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders NTA by BPD

20-28827 TS

Theft F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0392 State of MT     v Caroline Dee Tobacco Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-tle Darcy Critchfield NTA given by BPD on 3-21-20. 

20-28670 TS

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Per Se with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0481 State of MT     v August Suzanne Baird Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-mrg Natasha Hammack TR: Past

17-23928 AP

Exploitation of an Older Person (Common Scheme) F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1246 State of MT     v Kayla Ann Whiting Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-heb Public Defenders NTA served on DEF @ Richland 

19-27983 JC Co Detention Facility

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1435 State of MT     v Marlena Sunshine Bigday Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-jy Nicole R. Gallagher TR: Past 

19-28167 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Obstructing Justice F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1092 State of MT     v Jacinta Faith Bigleggins Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Vincent Salminen

19-27814 JC

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F     to be dismissed

Ct3: Aggravated Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0672 State of MT     v Ashley Helen Willett PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack

11-17698

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

 

Mary Aggers

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1295 State of MT     v Michel Anthony Grendahl Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Caleb A. Egbert

19-27981 DM

Theft Possession of Stolen Property F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0848 State of MT     v Shean Moore Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack

16-22873

Ct1: Forgery (Common Scheme) F     

Ct2: Exploitation of an Older Person (Common Scheme) F     

 

Breanne Lewis

See also: DC 19-1474 | 19-28230 | Jury Trial Reset - 07/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  

 

DC 18-0990 State of MT     v Danielle Gignac Apr BW

(KNISELY) Co Atty-heb Analicia Pianca Reset TR

18-26081 JC

Attempted Theft F    

 

 

 

DC 19-0388 State of MT     v Danielle Gignac Apr BW

(KNISELY) Co Atty-heb Analicia Pianca Reset TR

19-27107 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DC 19-0196 State of MT     v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am

19-26893 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 19-0198 State of MT     v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am

19-26904 DM

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Assault on a Peace Officer F     

Ct3: Theft F     

Ct4: Resisting Arrest M     

Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct6: Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance M     

Ct7: Drive on other than Right-Hand Roadway of Divided Hwy M     

Ct8: Seatbelt Violation O     

Ct9: Resisting Arrest M     

Ct10: Criminal Trespass to Property M     

 

 

DC 19-1009 State of MT     v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am

19-27730 DM

Ct1: Burglary F     

Ct2: Burglary F     

Ct3: Burglary F     

Ct4: Criminal Mischief M     

Ct5: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M     

Ct6: Theft 3rd Offense M     

Ct7: Criminal Mischief M     

Ct8: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M     

Ct9: Theft 3rd Offense M     

Ct10: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M     

Ct11: Criminal Mischief M     

Ct12: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M     

 

 

DC 19-1007 State of MT     v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am

19-27729 DM

Ct1: Burglary F     

Ct2: Criminal Mischief M     

Ct3: Burglary F     

Ct4: Criminal Mischief M     

Ct5: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M     

Ct6: Theft 3rd Offense M     

 

 

DC 19-1006 State of MT     v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am

19-27689 DM

Burglary F    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

