Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
Judge Knisely Presiding
DC 20-0553 State of MT v Marte Albert Krebs IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders
20-28917 AV
Ct1: Assault on a Minor F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - 3rd or Subsequent M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0520 State of MT v James Ernest Link IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders
20-28872 AP
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0505 State of MT v Earl Shane Miller IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders
20-28861 GB
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0487 State of MT v Daniel Lee Rogers IN-V Arraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders
20-28839 JW
Ct1: Incest F
Ct2: Incest F
Ct3: Incest F
Ct4: Incest F
Ct5: Incest F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0217 State of MT v James Alex Turner Jr IN-V Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter PSI
19-26919 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 20-0471 | 20-28816 | Jury Trial - 08/24/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1050 State of MT v Colby Tanner Zier IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack
18-26029
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Jason R. Rude
See also: DC 19-1564 | 19-28308 | Jury Trial - 05/04/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WALK-INS 10:00AM
DC 20-0445 State of MT v Adam Anthony Honomichl Arraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders NTA by YCSO
20-28779 JW
Ct1: Criminal Mischief F
Ct2: Disorderly Conduct M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0379 State of MT v Nancy Jo Jackson-McKeen Arraignment
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am A.K.A. Nancy Jo Jackson NTA given by BPD on 3-29 for
20-28697 DM Public Defenders JC. Letter mailed for DC apr.
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 19-0019 | 18-26682 | PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond - 06/08/2020
DC 19-1111 State of MT v Nancy Jo Jackson-McKeen Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am A.K.A. Nancy Jo Jackson PSI
19-27817 DM Matthew C. Claus
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
See also: DC 19-0019 | 18-26682 | PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond - 06/08/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0537 State of MT v Shaun Martin Pay Arraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders NTA by BPD
20-28893 AV
Burglary F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0538 State of MT v Alex Joel Plante Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders NTA by BPD
20-28827 TS
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0392 State of MT v Caroline Dee Tobacco Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty-tle Darcy Critchfield NTA given by BPD on 3-21-20.
20-28670 TS
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Per Se with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0481 State of MT v August Suzanne Baird Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-mrg Natasha Hammack TR: Past
17-23928 AP
Exploitation of an Older Person (Common Scheme) F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1246 State of MT v Kayla Ann Whiting Arraignment
(KNISELY) Co Atty-heb Public Defenders NTA served on DEF @ Richland
19-27983 JC Co Detention Facility
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1435 State of MT v Marlena Sunshine Bigday Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-jy Nicole R. Gallagher TR: Past
19-28167 AV
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Obstructing Justice F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1092 State of MT v Jacinta Faith Bigleggins Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Vincent Salminen
19-27814 JC
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F to be dismissed
Ct3: Aggravated Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 11-0672 State of MT v Ashley Helen Willett PV Disposition
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack
11-17698
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Mary Aggers
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1295 State of MT v Michel Anthony Grendahl Status Hearing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Caleb A. Egbert
19-27981 DM
Theft Possession of Stolen Property F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0848 State of MT v Shean Moore Status Hearing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack
16-22873
Ct1: Forgery (Common Scheme) F
Ct2: Exploitation of an Older Person (Common Scheme) F
Breanne Lewis
See also: DC 19-1474 | 19-28230 | Jury Trial Reset - 07/27/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0990 State of MT v Danielle Gignac Apr BW
(KNISELY) Co Atty-heb Analicia Pianca Reset TR
18-26081 JC
Attempted Theft F
DC 19-0388 State of MT v Danielle Gignac Apr BW
(KNISELY) Co Atty-heb Analicia Pianca Reset TR
19-27107 JC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0196 State of MT v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am
19-26893 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-0198 State of MT v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am
19-26904 DM
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Ct3: Theft F
Ct4: Resisting Arrest M
Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M
Ct6: Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance M
Ct7: Drive on other than Right-Hand Roadway of Divided Hwy M
Ct8: Seatbelt Violation O
Ct9: Resisting Arrest M
Ct10: Criminal Trespass to Property M
DC 19-1009 State of MT v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am
19-27730 DM
Ct1: Burglary F
Ct2: Burglary F
Ct3: Burglary F
Ct4: Criminal Mischief M
Ct5: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M
Ct6: Theft 3rd Offense M
Ct7: Criminal Mischief M
Ct8: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M
Ct9: Theft 3rd Offense M
Ct10: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M
Ct11: Criminal Mischief M
Ct12: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M
DC 19-1007 State of MT v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am
19-27729 DM
Ct1: Burglary F
Ct2: Criminal Mischief M
Ct3: Burglary F
Ct4: Criminal Mischief M
Ct5: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M
Ct6: Theft 3rd Offense M
DC 19-1006 State of MT v Jordon Michael Burgess Status of Counsel
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am
19-27689 DM
Burglary F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Featured Posts
Recent Posts
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!