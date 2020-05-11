Helena Police Department News

May 11, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

5/9/20 @ 9:23pm  on officer stopped a vehicle near Phoenix and Cooke Street for an equipment violation.  After an investigation, officers arrested two people for drug-related offenses:  A 31 yr old Butte male was arrested for Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Child Endangerment and for violation of the terms of his probation.  A 37 yr old Butte female was arrested for Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Child Endangerment and for violating the terms of her probation.  Both were booked at the detention center.

 

5/11/20 @ 12:55am  Officers were called to the Helena Pre-Release Center concerning a resident who had not returned from work.  A short time after the report was filed, staff called to report the male had been located.  Officers responded and arrested the 30 yr old male on a warrant for Escape.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

5/10/20 @ 12:30pm  Officers were called to a disturbance in the 1400 blk of Butte Avenue.  During the investigation, officers arrested a 29 yr old Helena male for Violation of a No Contact Order and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

5/11/20 @ 6:03pm  An officer arrested a 51 yr old Helena male in the 700 blk of North Washington on an outstanding warrant.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

 

On May 10th, Helena PD officers responded to 52 calls for service, including 2 traffic crashes, 1 assault and 3 thefts/burglaries.

 

 

 

