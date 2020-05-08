What Does The Government Do Best? It Takes Something Simple Making It Complicated

(Presidential Candidate Joe Biden)

By: Marc Kelley

Syndicated by: Montana News

Over the past several weeks the people of our country have followed instructions to stay at home and help to stop the spread of COVID-19. We were told if we failed to follow these simple instructions, as many as 2 million of us would get the virus and would slowly suffocate, because our healthcare system simply could not care for the overwhelming number of sick. We were told, if we would endure a period of two weeks of self quarantine, we would flatten the curve and the spread of the virus and save countless lives…and stay at home we did.

Then we were told we were making progress, and our healthcare workers were struggling, but keeping their heads above water, and we needed to continue our self quarantine for another 2 weeks…and stay at home we did. Next we were told, we had made significant inroads in the fight against the virus. Much progress was being made on finding both treatments and a vaccine, and we needed to continue our self quarantine, to saves the lives of the most vulnerable of our people…and stay at home we did.

As of today, its been 57 days since the National State of Emergency was declared and we began our efforts to save our healthcare system.

Yet, as more information becomes available, anyone who has been paying the least bit of attention, and possesses the ability to do simple math, is now questioning the validity of the numbers we were given by the experts, concerning COVID-19's deadly effect. As bad as the numbers look on the surface, a different view, is beginning to emerge, as we pull back the curtain, revealing a much different picture, than the one we were sold. How could the experts be so wrong, why were we told our only choice of survival was to hide in our homes; while at the same time, devastating our economy, putting millions of people into unemployment lines, decimating small business and creating a level of fear, never before seen in our country?

It is very easy to become a member of the "tinfoil hat crazy club." Simply pick your favorite conspiracy theory, get your popcorn and Google away. It may well shock you, as you discover, just how many, otherwise intelligent people, actually believe this dreck. You will certainly find it entertaining and without a doubt, it will leave you shaking your head at the outright absurdity of many of these conspiracy theories. Yet, here in 2020, we are living with COVID-19 and what has been called by some… the "crony virus."

In February and early March, prominent Democrat leaders told us we had nothing to fear and exclaimed, President Trump was once again, up to his racist, xenophobic ways, by instituting yet another of his ridiculous travel bans. Democrats partied in the streets of San Francisco's China Town and New Yorkers were told the virus posed little or no risk to the population and were encouraged to ride the subway, without fear.

And then it happened, people were rushing to the hospital seeking care, deaths began to mount and the alarm was sounded. Wholly Crap, this is serious! Now, the very same people who ridiculed President Trump, were now seeking his help, in dealing with a crisis of their own making. Panic was the rule of the day. The Zombie Apocalypse was upon us, not from the Chinese Province of Wuhan, but because of the "orange man" himself. As panic drove many to run around in ever-widening circles, Trump rallied his forces, developed a strategy and immediately began putting that strategy into action.

As cases of COVID-19 increased in New York, fear for the city's healthcare system took center stage. By late March, New York's Governor, Andrew Cuomo, asked President Trump, for Federal help to convert the 40,000 sq/ft main floor of the Jacob J Javits Convention Center, into a hospital capable of caring for COVID-19 patients. In response to the Governors request, President Trump mobilized the Army Corps of Engineers sending them to the city and within a week, New York had an additional 2,500 medical beds and the capacity to expand that number, by an additional 1,500 beds, if needed. Continuing to sound the warning of his healthcare system failing, the Governor requested additional help from the Federal Government.

In response, on March 30, 2020, President Trump was there, when the USNS Comfort, departed from its homeport, at Naval Station Norfolk, heading for the New York Harbor. The ship had been retrofitted from a combat ready surgical hospital, into a floating 1000 bed, Intensive Care Unit; which we were told, would be desperately needed to care for hundreds of thousands of our citizens, suffering from COVID-19.

By the grace of GOD, New York's Healthcare System was not overrun. Anyone who needed a hospital bed got one and anyone who needed a ventilator had one. According to the US Naval Institute, less than one month after arriving in New York Harbor, the USNS Comfort was recalled to her home port in Norfolk. A stunning truth was now revealed… a total of only 182, COVID-19 patients, were treated on board the Comfort. The massive cost of retrofitting the ship from a surgical hospital into an Intensive Care Unit, packing her with all of the medical supplies needed and staffing the ship with 1200 personnel has not yet been published.

The massive Javits Convention Center, has also now been abandoned, no longer needed to treat COVID-19 patients. Questions concerning the cost to build and staff this temporary hospital, are shockingly, not being asked, by the Fake News Media.

Never allowing a crisis to be wasted, especially when it can be spun into a way to attack President Trump, the Globalist Elites are once again reaching into their bag of tired tricks to keep the American People under their thumb and push their Socialist Agenda.

The very same experts who told us to expect over 2 millions people would die from COVID-19, are now telling us, as a result of loosening the stay at home orders, we will see a second wave of COVID-19, which will be even worse than the first. No longer will we be able to venture outside of our homes; until such time, as an effective vaccine for COVID-19 is developed and administered to the world. The only solution is the full and complete implementation of Socialism. However, our people should not worry; but, simply place our trust in their promise, the Government will take care of us.

As the media clamors for more COVID-19 testing to be done, more and more cases of COVID-19 will be found, driving the numbers upward and fueling panic. However, once again failing to use logic and critical thinking, simply results in the accumulation of bad information.

Testing someone who is asymptomatic, (shows no symptoms) and getting a negative result is worthless, a waste of both time and money. Just because you test negative for the virus today, does not guarantee, you will not be infected tomorrow. While this concept seems lost on the experts, it is very useful to the media as an avenue to attack President Trump's management of the testing program. Moreover, individual testing for the COVID-19 virus itself, presents several other issues, any intelligent person, would want to consider. Individual testing for the virus itself is, expensive, labor intensive, time consuming and places our healthcare workers at unnecessary risk. The test we really need to be focused on, is "antibody testing." Antibody testing was first discovered in1890 when a German Physiologist named Emil von Behring, discovered, blood serum could be taken from one animal who had been immunized against diphtheria and given to a second animal suffering from the disease; and, could be used as a cure for that disease. For his work Behring received the Nobel Prize in 1901.

So what are antibodies? Antibodies also called immunoglobulins, are Y-shaped proteins, produced by our own body's immune system, in response to an invasion by a hostile virus, bacteria or other chemical.

If we think of an antibody as a scout, searching our body for a hostile invaders and once finding those invaders, marking them with a special receptor, then, as if calling in an airstrike, they call into action, our bodies defense force, known as "killer T-cells." Our killer-T cells swarm the invaders, dumping cytotoxic enzymes like Hellfire Missiles, onto their surface. These enzymes punch holes in the invaders cell membrane, killing it by a process called cell lysis (chopping it up). Once the invaders have been killed, our immune system calls in the next wave of protectors called phagocytes (phage - to eat or devour). Our phagocytes, eat the remains of the invaders and removes it from our bodies as waste…enemy neutralized and perimeter secured.

The process for taking antibodies from one person who has recovered from a disease and giving those antibodies to a person suffering from the same disease, is called, Convalescent Plasma Therapy. Serum antibodies can be harvested from one person as easy, and as risk free, as giving a unit of blood. However, a major advantage to donating serum, as opposed to whole blood, is one person can make multiple donations per week, where as whole blood can only be given every 8-12 weeks. More importantly, is to understand the fact, Convalescent Plasma Therapy, has been used to successfully treat: The 1917 Spanish Flu Pandemic, measles, chickenpox, parvovirus, Ebola and both the MERS (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome) and SARS, (Sever Acute Respiratory Syndrome) both of which are forms of Corona virus.

Identifying people who have had COVID-19 and have produced a sufficient number of antibodies to produce convalescent plasma, is a much easier, safer, and far less costly process than testing for the virus itself. Moreover, antibody testing will tell us just how deeply into our society, COVID-19 has penetrated. Science tells us, "herd immunity"or protection by the shear number of people who have antibodies to a given disease, is achieved when 60-70% of that group possess those antibodies. Knowing this information will give us a much clearer picture of how many of us have already been exposed to the virus, and now possess some degree of protection. Identifying these individuals should represent a key step, to reopening our economy. More good news on beating COVID is coming to light everyday, thanks in great part, to President Trump and his calling into action, our best and brightest scientific minds.

We now have FDA approval for the use of the drug, Remdesivir to treat COVID-19. Developed in 2009, by the drug Company, Gilead, Remdesivir was first used to treat the Ebola virus, which emerged from West Africa in 2014. Even the most hardened of the Global Socialist have to admit, a COVID-19 vaccine is coming and will be available much sooner, than any other vaccine in history.

So why is President Trump seemingly the only voice touting America's achievements against COVID-19? The answer is, he is NOT alone in his optimism and belief in the American Spirit. The Liberal left Socialists, and Globalist Elites are counting on their talking heads in the Fake News Media, to pitch their latest brand of snake oil and push America into embracing Socialism. But in this era of Trump, America will never embrace Socialism after living through COVID-19, for the simple reason, We the People, along with President Trump, understand….what the government does best, is take something simple and make it complicated.