Helena Police Department News

5/7/20 @ 3:02pm Officers arrested a 36 yr old Helena female for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and for violations of the conditions of her probation. She was booked at the detention center.

5/7/20 @ 12:15pm An officer cited and released a 32 yr old Helena male for misdemeanor Theft at a business in the 2700 blk of Prospect Avenue.

5/7/20 @ 9:07pm An officer stopped a vehicle near Broadway and Park Avenue for a traffic violation. After investigation, the officer arrested the driver – a 52 yr old Helena female – for 3rd offense Driving Under the Influence, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Expired Registration and for a moving traffic violation. She was booked at the detention center.

5/7/20 @ 9:38pm An officer stopped a vehicle near 11th Avenue and Raleigh Street for a traffic violation. The officer arrested the driver – a 49 yr old Helena male – for 4th offense Driving Under the Influence, Aggravated DUI, Driving with Suspended/Revoked, No Registration, Driving without Motorcycle Endorsement, and two vehicle equipment violations. He was booked at the detention center.

5/8/20 @ 7:07am Officers were called to a disturbance in the 2600 blk of Billings Avenue. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested a 19 yr old Helena male for 2nd offense Driving Under the Influence, Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License, Expired Registration, Underage Possession of Alcohol and 3rd offense Driving without Liability Insurance. He was booked at the detention center.

On May 7th, Helena PD officers responded to 81 calls for service, including 2 traffic crashes, 7 animal control related incidents, 6 disorderly conduct/disturbances, and 3 thefts.