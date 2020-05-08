Helena Police Department News

May 8, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

5/7/20 @ 3:02pm  Officers arrested a 36 yr old Helena female for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and for violations of the conditions of her probation.  She was booked at the detention center.

 

5/7/20 @ 12:15pm  An officer cited and released a 32 yr old Helena male for misdemeanor Theft at a business in the 2700 blk of Prospect Avenue.

 

5/7/20 @ 9:07pm  An officer stopped a vehicle near Broadway and Park Avenue for a traffic violation.  After investigation, the officer arrested the driver – a 52 yr old Helena female – for 3rd offense Driving Under the Influence, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Expired Registration and for a moving traffic violation.  She was booked at the detention center.

 

5/7/20 @ 9:38pm  An officer stopped a vehicle near 11th Avenue and Raleigh Street for a traffic violation.  The officer arrested the driver – a 49 yr old Helena male – for 4th offense Driving Under the Influence, Aggravated DUI, Driving with Suspended/Revoked, No Registration, Driving without Motorcycle Endorsement, and two vehicle equipment violations.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

5/8/20 @ 7:07am  Officers were called to a disturbance in the 2600 blk of Billings Avenue.  As a result of the investigation, officers arrested a 19 yr old Helena male for 2nd offense Driving Under the Influence, Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License, Expired Registration, Underage Possession of Alcohol and 3rd offense Driving without Liability Insurance.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

 

On May 7th, Helena PD officers responded to 81 calls for service, including 2 traffic crashes, 7 animal control related incidents, 6 disorderly conduct/disturbances, and 3 thefts.

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Helena Police Department News

May 8, 2020

Cheyenne Wyo Car Jacking Suspects In Federal Custody

May 8, 2020

City Of Billings Will Work On Storm Sewer Repairs Monday May 11, 2020

May 8, 2020

Billings Man Emil Keierleber Arrested For Third Offense Of Theft, Including Three Counts Of Unsworn Falsification To Authorities.

May 8, 2020

What Does The Government Do Best? It Takes Something Simple Making It Complicated

May 8, 2020

Healthy, Easy Treats For Kids

May 7, 2020

Radical Democrat Max Baucus Compares Trump To Hitler. Baucus Over Due For Mental Examination

May 7, 2020

A Miraculous Turn Of Events

May 7, 2020

Covid-19: Pharmacy Benefit Managers Are Working For Patients

May 6, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

May 6, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic